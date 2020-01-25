Charming cafes with strong coffee and flaky sandwiches. Refined restaurants where you can really enjoy a long meal. Beautiful architecture, many parks and a touch of sophistication. These are all things that people imagine when they imagine a trip to Paris, France.

Many people put Paris on their bucket list for travel and there are so many reasons why. It doesn’t matter how you plan your trip, it will be beautiful, but it will help you to know a few things in advance.

Here is a travel guide to Paris: 10 things to know when planning your trip.

Go shopping on Rue Saint-Honoré, visit the Musée d’Orsay and view St. Germain des Pres

Fodors recommends travelers to go to Rue Saint-Honoré, where many designer shops can be found (but also some more affordable places such as Zara).

Tourists will also be impressed by the Musée d’Orsay, where you can find artworks by Van Gogh, Manet, Monet and Degas. You can take a tour and also visit two different restaurants, so it is easy to spend a few hours here. Perhaps the coolest thing you can do in Paris is to go to St. Germain des Pres, located on the left bank, where there are various stores selling chocolate and various delicacies made with the delicious ingredient.

Go to Paris in September, October, April, May or June

Rick Steves calls it the “shoulder season” of going to Paris, and it seems that this could be the perfect time of the year to plan a trip.

This would mean that you travel there in September, October, April, May or until mid-June. The website says these are good months to plan a trip to Paris, because there aren’t that many people, it won’t get dark early and the weather will be good.

Stay At Hotel Brighton – Esprit de France and Hotel Mayfair Paris

It doesn’t get any more sophisticated than Hotel Brighton – Esprit de France. This hotel is close to the Louvre and on Rue de Rivoli. It has been around since 1830 and guests can even borrow bicycles, which is a nice touch. Trip Advisor says there are 272 restaurants within a short walk.

Hotel Mayfair Paris is another hotel in the same area that is a good bet. It is quite small with 40 rooms and people love it. There are 227 restaurants nearby and the reviews are positive.

Stay in the 1st district

When you travel somewhere for the first time, it is useful to find a place to stay that is convenient. You want to be able to walk to restaurants and cafes, explore and also be a great place to hail a taxi or get access to public transportation.

According to Santorini Dave, it is a good idea to stay in the 1st arrondissement if you want to be close to famous buildings such as Notre Dame Cathedral and the Louvre. The website also states that the Chatelet metro station is also in this area.

Dine at L’Aubergeade for great French food and don’t miss crossiants at Des Gâteaux et du Pain

Of course you wonder where to eat in Paris, right? Many people love L’Aubergeade, and various Trip Advisor reviews mention the delicious lobster, steak, and fish. The front of the restaurant is painted in a beautiful blue hue and in warmer weather there are cute little tables where guests can enjoy their meals.

Flaky, buttery, delicious croissants are a must when you are in Paris. Time Out recommends Des Gâteaux et du Pain. In addition to their famous croissants, you can order apple slices, chocolate bread, lemon cake and more.

Take a bus, the metro or get in a taxi

Trip Savvy says that “one of the world’s safest and most efficient public transportation systems” can be found in Paris. There are 64 bus lines and you can find maps that explain where you want to go.

If you want to take the metro, that is a good idea, since it is open from 5.30 am until after noon. There are 16 metro lines and you can decode them with what color they are, so this takes a little bit of planning ahead. For 7.50 euros you can use a metro ticket for a day. You can also take a taxi if you don’t go far and it is recommended to use cash.

View the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe

The most famous landmark in Paris is of course the Eiffel Tower, so no trip to this city is complete without a visit. The website proposes to buy tickets for your time online, because many people come to them. As long as you are on the ticket 15 minutes before the time, you have to be good to go. There are also many restaurants and places to buy souvenirs.

The Arc de Triomphe is on Charles de Gaulle and, according to Arcdetriompheparis.com, is a tribute to the soldiers during the Napoleonic war. What is the best way to view this beautiful structure? Walk in the neighborhood (but be super aware of the busy traffic) and you can see it or go to the top by walking up the 40 stairs.

Don’t tip too much, but know the habits

The currency used in Paris is the euro. According to Europe For Visitors, you want to get some euros before you travel, although you can also use ATMs in the city. For the most part, travelers can easily use Mastercard and VISA.

Trip Savvy says that leaving a generous tip is seen as a bad thing in Paris, so it’s best to keep that in mind. You can tip 10 percent and leave 15-20 percent if you really had the feeling that the server was great. It is also good to know that there will be a “service charge” of 15 percent on your restaurant bills, but because that is not given to restaurant staff, it is absolutely nice to give a tip.

January is the most affordable time of the year to fly to Paris

According to Kayak, you pay the most money to fly to Paris in July and June, which makes sense because summer is always a favorite time to travel. January is the most affordable time of year to fly to Paris.

If you want to travel to this beautiful city another time, the website recommends searching a month prior to flight search.

How you feel as if you actually live in Paris during your trip

A visit to the tourist attractions in Paris is an absolute must, but it is also nice to get a taste of what it is like to actually live somewhere.

An important thing to note about going to Paris is that people enjoy a chill, leisurely meal, or spend time in a cafe. Solo Sophie recommends buying food from local markets (and also bringing it to a park to enjoy it), sitting in a cafe for coffee, and telling store staff “bonjour” and walking around a lot.

