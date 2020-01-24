San Francisco is a beautiful and unique city with many hills, farm-to-table restaurants and good weather. Many dream of going to California and want to visit Los Angeles for the tacos and celebrities or some beach towns for beautiful views and relaxation. But San Francisco is definitely worth a visit and a vacation there will be great.

Before you buy airline tickets and book a hotel room, check out this guide to restaurants, the best things to do and some comments about experiencing the city as if you really live there.

Here is a travel guide to San Francisco: 10 things to know when planning your trip.

10 Experience cable cars, go to Chinatown and walk around the Muir Woods national monument

There are so many things to do during your time in San Francisco that it is absolutely difficult to choose just a few. The Crazy Tourist recommends that you experience the famous cable cars. These have been a mode of transport in the city since 1873, although there are now three lines when there were 23. This will be really fun, especially if you’ve seen people drive in movies or on TV.

The website also proposes to walk around and eat in the many restaurants in Chinatown. And tourists don’t want to miss the Muir Woods National Monument, which has redwoods covering 240 hectares. You can walk and enjoy the beautiful views.

9 An autumn vacation in SF would be nice

Travel US News recommends that travelers go to SF in September, October and November. The weather will be great and there won’t be that many people in the area, unlike in the summer months.

What will the weather be like? The website says “the low 70s” and notes that the San Francisco Fringe Festival takes place in September.

8 Stay at Hotel Emblem and Hotel Nikko San Francisco

Hotel Emblem, located on Union Square, has 96 rooms and they look really cool and artistic. The hotel is close to many theaters, restaurants and it is super easy to explore by just walking out the front door and going in every direction. A beautiful and popular café called Bluestone Lane is also nearby, which is great for travelers who want quick coffee in the morning.

Hotel Nikko San Francisco has a very quiet, zen-like atmosphere and is a larger option with 532 rooms. It is also on Union Square and the rooms look comfortable, plus there is a great swimming pool.

7 visitors enjoy a stay in Union Square

Trip Savvy says that Union Square is a tourist-friendly area, so this seems like a safe bet if you want to visit San Fransisco.

You will find plenty of hotels to choose from here, as well as shops and restaurants. Although there are many beautiful neighborhoods in the city where you can find hotels, it’s a smart idea to base yourself on Union Square.

6 Eating at Petit Crenn will be great, and check out Fog Harbor Fish House

In which restaurants can you eat best in San Francisco? According to Eater you want to go to Petit Crenn, which has delicious fish dishes and is the owner / chef Dominique Crenn of Chef’s Table. You can take a seat at the bar or make a reservation. Trip Advisor reviews also mention mushroom tartine and brunch dishes.

Fog Harbor Fish House will be another delicious choice. Diners are treated to all types of seafood they could wish for, along with a beautiful setting because the restaurant is on the water.

5 Skip the taxis but walk around, take Ubers and use buses

Go City recommends that tourists skip taxis in San Francisco because they are super expensive and can also be difficult to track. The city is made for walking and so that would be a great way to get around.

If you have a specific location in mind or want to let your feet rest for a while, Ubers and benefit from the great bus system are both smart ideas. It only costs $ 2.75 for the bus, and you can of course also take cable cars to get seats and that is only $ 7 per ticket.

4 Don’t miss the Golden Gate Bridge or Fisherman’s Wharf

The most famous monument of San Francisco (and one of the most famous in the world) is The Golden Gate Bridge. SF Travel says the bridge actually has sidewalks that tourists can use during the day, and many people rent bikes and explore the bridge that way. The website even gives advice on making the best photos for Instagram and says it’s great to take a photo from “under the bridge from Fort Point”.

Tourists also want to visit Fisherman’s Wharf, an area full of restaurants, shops and a really cool atmosphere. There are so many places to eat, from breakfast in Hollywood Cafe or Eight AM to Norman’s Ice Cream and Freezes.

3 Bring US Cash and tip 15-20 percent

The currency used in San Francisco is USD and like many North American cities you can spend as little or as much money as you want. According to We Save, there are many free attractions, such as visiting Golden Gate Park and Haight-Ashbury, and travelers can find a variety of meal options ranging from cheap fast food to chic eateries.

According to a discussion on Yelp, it seems that many people comfortably tip 15-20 percent when eating out in San Francisco, which is the same as in many other places.

2 Catch a flight in February to save some money

Cheap Flights says that February is the best time for a plane ticket to San Francisco.

Noon plane ride will also be affordable and it is good to book for a Wednesday. The website says buying plane tickets two months earlier is a good rule of thumb when planning your trip here.

1 View the Golden Gate Bridge as residents do, and view Anchor Brewing Company

Business Insider suggests that tourists see the Golden Gate Bridge while visiting the Lands End area. It will be beautiful because there are rocks and water.

If you want to go beyond the tourist stuff and feel in harmony with what the locals do, the website also recommends Anchor Brewing Company. You can take a tour and also enjoy a drink.

