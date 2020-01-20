Beijing, the capital of China, has 21.54 million inhabitants (from 2018), but it is not as big as Shanghai, according to China Highlights. If you get the chance to travel to Beijing, it’s a good idea to do as much research as possible before you officially purchase your plane tickets and make hotel reservations.

To maximize your time, check out the best hotels to book, a number of things to do, which restaurants give you the best dining experience and how you can travel through the city.

Here is a travel guide to Beijing: 10 things to know when planning your trip.

Go see the Lama Temple and spend time in the 798 Arts District

According to Fodors, you want to visit the Lama temple, which has a statue of a Buddha of 85 feet and made of sandalwood.

Travelers also need to spend some time in the 798 Arts District. This is a fascinating area, because there are art galleries, cafés and you can walk around there. This area dates from the end of the 90s and used to be a set of factories.

Travel to Beijing in the fall and spring

China Highlights recommends that you go to Beijing between September and November. The website also suggests that April and May are really good times of the year.

This is because you get the best weather at those times. China Highlights also says that when you go on vacation, you can find a lot of people, so it’s best to avoid those dates.

Stay at New World Beijing Hotel or Regent Beijing

When you stay at New World Beijing Hotel, getting around is super easy, because within ten minutes you will be at Chongwenmen metro station. There are also two restaurants in the hotel and you can really see Beijing from your room. There is a spa, a swimming pool and people shared on Booking.com that the rooms are nice and it is a great experience.

You can also stay in Regent Beijing, which is close to the airport, a short walk from the Beijing Peninsula shopping gallery, and where you can also walk to restaurants. It will be a wonderful, luxurious experience.

Stay in the Qianmen area or Wangfujing

In which area do you have to stay when traveling to Beijing? Top China Travel suggests the Qianmen area because it has a “slow pace of life” and is a “historic center of ancient Beijing.”

The website also recommends Wangfujing because it is close to many things and so it is easy to get from there. You will also find many stores if that is something that interests you.

Eat dumplings and then go to Black Sesame Kitchen

Fodors recommends that people traveling to Beijing try dumplings because they are such a popular dish. The publication says that people dip them in black vinegar and the dumplings have a filling of pork and chives or cabbage.

Travelers will also enjoy eating at Black Sesame Kitchen. You have to book in advance, but this will be a really nice meal. Customers receive two wine packages and a ten-course menu, and because the kitchen is not closed, you can take a look at how local food is cooked.

There are many ways to explore Beijing

When it comes to public transportation, Beijing has a lot in common with other major cities: you can use the metro system, take a taxi or board a bus.

Trip Advisor says that the metro won’t cost much and as a nice bonus you can even get on the Airport Train from there. You can get on the metro at five in the morning and the service stops at 11 in the morning. The website warns travelers that although buses are a convenient way to travel around, they are often super busy, so it is a situation with only a standing area. And of course you can always take taxis.

Don’t miss the Great Wall or Beihai Park

If you are in Beijing, you must of course go to the Chinese wall. It is 356 miles and according to Travel China Guide it is convenient to get there if you are staying in Beijing.

You also want to go to Beihai Park, which Travel China Guide says is one of the parks that have been around the longest. It has 175 hectares and there is a beautiful botanical garden.

You want cash with you, but don’t tip

China Highlights says that the currency used in China is Renminbi (RMB or CNY). The website shares that although you can use credit cards in certain places (especially if they are more expensive hotels), you will do best with local money. It is a good idea to change some money before you travel.

According to Trip Savvy, leaving a tip on a bill in China is “generally unusual and can even be considered rude or shameful in some circumstances.” Although travelers sometimes tip the people who work in a hotel, it doesn’t sound like it’s something you should do.

Search for a flight deal in March

Cheap Flights says the best time of the year to fly to Beijing is March. As is the case with many places, because the Christmas holidays are expensive, December is considered the worst month.

The website recommends making flight arrangements 54 days prior to when you want to travel. If you can book a flight on Thursday at midnight, it can be even more affordable.

Experience Beijing as its inhabitants do

According to Metro.co.uk, if you want to experience Beijing as if you live there, you can’t miss the Gui Jie Road, which has tons of restaurants (more than 150, actually). It is also nice to go to a number of breweries in the Sanlitun district.

The publication also advises travelers to know that cars are not inclined to stop at a red light, so walking around can sometimes be a bit tricky, so that is something to watch out for. However, walking around a city is always the best way to see it.

