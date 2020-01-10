Loading...

There is no greater feeling than arriving at your destination after a super long flight, and Australia is one of those places that will always be worth the trip. Sydney is a huge city and is on the lists of many people because it is difficult not to want to go immediately after seeing images of the beautiful water and charming streets.

Before you book your trip, it is useful to have some affordable hotels, ways to travel around, restaurants that you should try to find out and what you are going to do.

Here is a travel guide to Sydney and 10 things to know when planning your trip.

Go to the zoo, view a great market and go to a fun area called The Rocks

via shottsfromdownunda.wordpress.com and Wikipedia

According to The Crazy Tourist, you definitely want to visit the Taronga Zoo, where you can sleep even if that appeals to you. Also worth seeing is The Rocks, once a working-class neighborhood, with restaurants and beautiful streets to walk around.

The website also recommends you go to Paddy’s Markets, where there are more than 1,000 stalls where you can try the food and find some nice things (and you can buy some gifts if you want to friends and family).

Visit Sydney from October to April

via Sydney.com

So you know you want to travel to Sydney, Australia, and you can’t wait to visit all the cool places recommended above.

When is the best time of the year to plan your trip? Although of course you have to work with your own schedule and when you can book some free time, it is always good to see when people recommend traveling. According to Santorini Dave, the weather in Sydney will be great from the end of October to the end of April. The website specifically recommends the months of February, March, October and November.

Consider Holiday Inn Old Sydney or Four Seasons Hotel Sydney

both images are via Trip Advisor

If you like the idea of ​​The Rocks, you want to stay at Holiday Inn Old Sydney. With this location you can visit all the sights that you have planned, so it is considered a good place to stay. Trip Advisor says that there are 216 restaurants within 0.5 km of the hotel.

You can also stay at Four Seasons Hotel Sydney because you can get great offers depending on the website you book. It is also in The Rocks (and this one is close to 374 restaurants). Both hotels offer epic views.

Stay in one of Sydney’s great neighborhoods

via Pinterest and Booking.com

Sometimes it’s cheaper to stay outside the big city you want to visit (for example, people stay in New Jersey and then commute to New York City for a day).

When it comes to Sydney, according to Nomadic Matt there are many places to stay, it just depends on what you are looking for. You could stay in Manly, a suburb with nice bars and beach vibes. To be in the center, you can choose the Central Business District, which is also close to the Opera House and other sights. If you want to be by the water, Coogee would be perfect.

Dine in local seafood and don’t miss the burgers

via Pinterest and Reddit

It is logical that the seafood in Australia is great, so you want to see Sydney Cove Oyster Bar where you can eat with a beautiful view of the water.

You may have heard that Australia is known for its famous hamburgers. According to Buzzfeed, “Burger With The Lot” has grilled pineapple, spicy chili mayo, a fried egg and pickled beets. You will definitely want to visit Bar Luca, with delicious burgers.

Taking the ferry will be a fun experience

through the sun

How are you going to travel in Sydney? According to Sydney.com you have a few options to choose from. You can travel via light rail, take a bus, take a ferry or take a train. You can also get an Opal card or use a credit card such as Visa, Mastercard or American Express.

The most interesting way to travel within Sydney is of course via a ferry. This is the best way to cross the water (called “the harbor”). You can also take a few taxis if you want to drive that way.

The Opera House, Harbor Bridge and Bondi Beach cannot be missed

via Pinterest and Reddit

When you think of Sydney, Australia, imagine these three landmarks, because you have probably seen countless images of them.

The Opera House is incredibly famous, so whether you want to see a performance or simply view the building, you can’t go wrong. If you’re cool with heights, check out the Bridge Climb website and sign up to walk across the Harbor Bridge, because the view will be stunning and awesome. Yes, you have to pay for it, but there are a few different options.

Finally, Bondi Beach offers a range of activities: according to Culture Trip you can visit the Cooee Art Gallery, visit various markets, view some sculptures and dine at some of the restaurants.

You don’t have to tip, but you should definitely do that

both images are via Trip Advisor

You want to convert part of your money into Australian dollars before you travel there. The exchange rate is currently $ 1 USD, equivalent to $ 1.45 Australian dollars.

What is interesting about Australia, according to Smarter Travel, is that people who work in the bar and restaurant industry receive a fair amount, so leaving a tip is not mandatory. The publication does recommend that you give $ 5-10 tip if you are satisfied, however, just out of courtesy.

View flight deals in January

via Reddit

If you want to go to Sydney between April and June, you can certainly score a number of deals on flights, according to The Telegraph, because that is a less expensive time to fly.

The publication also proposes to book flights in January because it is considered a time of year that costs you less. That means that this is the ideal time to start planning your vacation in Australia.

Advice from the locals

via Pinterest and The Urban List

The Drink Tea Travel blog recommends going to the Coogee pavilion where you can have a few drinks. They also say that Cockatoo Island is the place to go because there are boats from the past that have just been left behind, which would be absolutely cool to see.

Insider.com also proposes to enjoy a beer in a “schooner” in a historic pub called The Fortune of War. You also have to go to the Sydney Fish Market. These all offer the perfect opportunity to take some photos and also have some great memories of your time in Sydney, Australia.

Why you won’t regret a Disney Cruise this winter