10 things to know for today

Loading...

Your daily view of the latest news, upcoming events and the stories that will be discussed today:

1. IRAN SAYS THE UKRAINIAN AIRPLANE WAS TRYED TO RESTORE Ukraine considers a rocket attack or terrorism as possible theories for the crash of a Ukrainian jet, despite Iran’s claim that mechanical failure has killed the flight that killed 176 people.

2. DISTANCE TO IMPEACHMENT-TEST DEEPENS While speaker Nancy Pelosi demands more details and witnesses, senator majority leader Mitch McConnell says there will be “no negotiation” with Democrats.

3. HOUSE TO VOTE ON LIMITING THE POWER OF WAR OF THE TRUMP The largely symbolic vote comes in the midst of increasing democratic criticism of the American murder of an Iranian general.

4. HAWKISH GRAF-ARAB STRATEGY IS TESTED It seems that the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani has taken Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf allies closer and brought the region closer to full conflict.

5. BRITISH ROYALS SHAPED BY SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT A break in the British monarchy is growing after Prince Harry and Meghan say they plan to “take a step back” from royal duties.

6. VILLAGE VS FACEBOOK A small town in Oregon is trying to prevent the social media giant from using real estate to build a landing site for an ultra-fast, undersea cable connecting America with Asia.

7. GHOSN HIT WITH BANKING OF TRAVEL Lebanese public prosecutors issue the ban on refugee ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, charged with financial misconduct in Japan, following a notification from Interpol.

8. WHAT MAKES AUSTRALIAN WILDFIRES FIGHT UNIQUE New South Wales nationwide fire brigade consists of 72,000 people who are the largest voluntary fire brigade in the world.

9. WHO IS GREAT ON THE NATIONAL BOARD Martin Scorsese ‘The Irishman’ has been roasted as the best film of the year at the New York awards ceremony.

10. “I HAVE EVEN MORE PROOF” In an Instagram post, the 42-year-old NFL quarterback Tom Brady gives another indication that he is not yet finished playing football.

The corresponding press