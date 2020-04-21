10 things pilots do in the cockpit (but not supposed to)

Being a pilot is like a dream job. Some pilots certainly look happy to welcome the passengers and crew of the ship. There is the elegant uniform, the cockpit with views and unlimited travel. However, as much fun as being a pilot, it’s pretty serious. Not only should a pilot comply with the rules and guidelines set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but sometimes pilots are kept to additional rules set by the private company that hires them.

These rules have come into force to protect passengers, crew, and especially pilots, who have the lives of many people in their hands. As wonderful as most pilots are, there are some with bad habits. And as annoying as some of these rules sound. such as how many hours of sleep, how to eat or what pilots can read, it could always be worse, like having a pilot break the rules because they are reckless.

10 They have more or less fun to fly safely

via: WXYZ.com

Now and every blue moon, a pilot will make headlines, not to land a plane safely on the Hudson River, but to violate some fairly basic flight rules that must be followed. For example, if a pilot gets behind the wheel after a night shift, or causes a disturbance before boarding, they will not only be arrested, but fired.

9 sleep in the friendly skies

Via: Flickr

There are rules that allow pilots to sleep eight hours a night. This precaution is to ensure that pilots and co-pilots can assist each other in the event of an emergency. Unfortunately, some pilots sleep behind the wheel, putting themselves and others at risk because they are tired.

8 Entertainment with a personal device

Via: The national interest

Another rule that is often violated by pilots, because it is so convenient, is to read something other than a newspaper for fun while you are in the cockpit. Newspapers are supposed to be less annoying, while cell phones, tablets and reading devices require more attention.

7 They obviously have meaningless conversations

Via: Youtube

Pilots need to communicate using meaningful conversation, but now and then a pilot will use the opportunity to be in the sky to do something different. Take for example a marriage proposal, which would be out of the question.

6 Let the cockpit be photographed

Via: The Coveteur

Some pilots mean well, but they don’t know how far an unpretentious passenger will push the limits once the cockpit door is opened for a photo opportunity. Pilots can see some of the most stunning views, but inviting all strangers to the cockpit for a photo shoot is not the smartest idea.

5 Take Selfies for Gram

Via: Flickr

Recently, a federal law was passed calling on pilots to maintain personal electronic devices, such as mobile phones and electronic readers outside the cockpit. This new regulation came into force after a huge number of viral selfies by pilots began to appear. The Federal Aviation Administration should also have noticed.

Related: 20 of the most dangerous travel selfies ever recorded on camera

4 They are fired because they allow passengers in the cockpit

Via: South China Morning Post

It’s a rare sight, but sometimes someone will be able to slip a photo into the cockpit. The cockpit door must remain locked during the flight, so the deck of the flight cannot be compromised, but things slip through the cracks, and when a picture of a girl sitting in the cockpit in China went viral , the pilot was fired.

Related to: Pilot fired for fear of Flying earns unfair dismissal claim

3 Their phones fall off the plane

Via: Express.co.uk

Being a pilot comes with envy, causing privileges, but some pilots just rub it by taking photos and videos that no one else can take. Recently, a pilot who released a video showed what could go wrong when he breaks the rules. The pilot’s phone was absorbed by the window and crashed back to Earth, recording everything.

2 They can sometimes use bad judgment

Via: Mirror

If a pilot is on the verge of a nervous breakdown, he is about to launch something inappropriate or go to work when he shouldn’t, he immediately stands out to someone. Usually, safety is the first thing you notice, but sometimes passengers notice it and talk. The best scenario is when officers move on before things get worse.

Related: 14 parts that give pilots crawling (10 volunteers to fly)

1 They don’t always wear their seat belts

Via: Business Insider

Occasionally a pilot will get up to use the bathroom. However, it is vital that the pilot, co-driver and any other crew entering the cockpit wear seat belts or securely sit in a seat to avoid accidental or unforeseen accidents during the flight.

Next: Pilots Revealed: 10 Reasons to Refuse to Fly Over the Bermuda Triangle

Next

14 things that flight attendants are not surprisingly allowed to do during their break



About the Author

Faizah A. Rajput (She | Her) is a writer from Los Angeles, Ca. She has her MFA in Writing and BA in English. Basically, he writes a lot. However, when Faizah does not write, explore, travel or photograph.

More about Faizah Rajpot