10 The main mutants that have gone through the resurrection protocols

Krakoan’s resurrection logs are not even a year old, but we have seen dozens of mutants brought back to life through this process – some more than once! However, not everyone is the same. Some mutants are definitely more important than others, and that’s what it’s about today. Here are the top ten mutants that have risen so far!

10. Wolverine

I know it’s fun to see Wolverine at the bottom of an X-Men list – but he’s not that important for the survival of Krakoa or the mutant species as a whole. Wolverine was only among the living for a short time, but when a job had to be done, he appeared.

Wolverine sacrificed himself during the mission to send the “mother mold” – a sentient machine for the production of master molds. Although he had to endure the agony of his body burned by the sun from his adamantium skeleton, Wolverine successfully destroyed the dishes that held the mother form in place.

9. Magic

The figure with the second most frequent deaths on this list – Illyana Rasputin is officially in her third phase of life. After being captured by US forces and experimenting with the Transmode virus, Magik and several members of the New Mutants (and Strong Guy) were eventually rescued by Cyclops and Wolverine. Both had recently been revived themselves.

Magik, the new mutants, the two veterans X-Men – and some others like Multiple Man and Havok – continued the name X-Men, while most of them were either dead or imprisoned in the X-Man era.

Fast forward to the final battle between the reworked X-Men and a renegade U.S. Army general – Magik was killed by a device that had been implanted during her detention.

8. Cyclops

Scott Slim Summers has been the anchor of the X-Men from the start. He has always jeopardized everything for his friends and family – which led to his previous death over Terrigen Mist. Since being revived by the stolen power of the Phoenix Force, Cyclops has become Captain Commander within the Krakoa government.

Like half of that list, Cyclops died millions of miles from home trying to destroy the mother form. After the machine sank into the sun, Cyclops was defenseless and at the mercy of a woman who blamed him for the recent death of her husband. Man, she shot mate in the face.

7. Mysticism

Mystique makes this list simply because of its stature and rank in Krakoa’s government – a member of the Quiet Council. But if I ignore that their efforts have resulted in her death, I would have been left behind. On behalf of Xavier and Magneto – Mystique, Sabretooth and Toad infiltrated an installation and stole important information that led to the discovery of the mother form.

Not afraid of a hit, Mystique agreed to join the strike team tasked with destroying the huge Sentinel production machine. Though her powers enabled her to get to her destination easily, Mystique was blown into space before she could reach her destination.

6. Nightcrawler

It may be strange that out of the twelve members of the Silent Council selected, only four are regular X-Men. The selected X-Men were Jean Gray, Storm, Kitty Pryde and Nightcrawler. Not a large number, but if everyone agrees, they have ¼ control over Council decisions.

Nightcrawler has been the heart of the X-Men since its debut. He is honorable, gentle, and selfless. As a member of the strike team that Orchis started in House of X after his mother (Mystique) had not done her job, it was up to him to bring Wolverine into play. Nightcrawler died instantly. Wolverine survived long enough to finish the job.

5. Apocalypse

Even if mutants have reached a certain level of immortality (how their souls are moved back and forth is still in the air), I don’t think that death is now taken more easily than before. Nobody wants to die. Unless your bat is crazy about apocalypse.

In Excalibur, the Quiet Council member and a team of X-Men explored the mystical side of things. Hoping to complete a ritual, the apocalypse baited and allowed Rogue to not only hit him but kill him. He did this knowing that he would return through the logs – which he did. However, when he woke up, Xavier insulted him to use the procedure in this way.

4. Synchronize

Mainly because of its flexible power pack, Everette “Synch” Thomas was one of the first mutants to go through the resurrection protocols. This was done with the hope that if one of them were unable to act, he could replace a member of the Five.

Although this turned out to be unnecessary, Synch could still be used as an example. Synch was among the longest away. The opportunity to watch how he adapted to the world after not being there for so long brought Dr. Reyes and others on how to deal with future resurrections.

3. Proteus

The infinitely powerful mutated son of Moira MacTaggert, Proteus, has been an enemy of the X-Men – and all of his fellow men – since the 1980s. His body is made up of unpredictable psionic energy. The form gives him access to many skills, including; Virtual immortality, telepathy and most impressively the ability to rearrange matter.

What makes Proteus so volatile is his need to have a flesh-and-blood vessel – something that he burns out pretty quickly. Proteus may not have been brought back from the dead, but the process is used in part to provide him with a freshly cloned body. Without him there is no resurrection record.

2. Jean Gray

I’ve said it before. Nobody dies better than Jean Gray. She proved again this summer in House of X # 4, but this time she didn’t die alone. Jean was selected as a member of the Cyclops strike team to address the upcoming activation of the mother form.

The team was successful, but it cost everyone’s life. Jean is more important to Krakoa than most others. Much of the protocol is the installation of a person’s mind into their new body. If something happened to Xavier and he couldn’t do the job, it would ultimately fall to Jean.

1. Professor-X

Possibly the Krakoan nation’s second most important architect – Professor X is almost as important to the resurrection protocols as every single member of the five. He always wears a Cerebro helmet to ensure that mutant heads are actively supported in case they have to go through the protocols.

Although Jean is adept enough to complete the task, Xavier is best equipped. Like Proteus, Xavier used part of the process to rebuild him after owning Fantomex (long story). He later went through the full resurrection log after he was murdered.