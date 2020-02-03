10 technical gadgets that we love for Valentine’s Day

It seems that Christmas is barely over and we are already well on our way to Valentine’s Day – and are quickly trying to find a worthy gift for our significant other halves.

Traditional options such as flowers, chocolates, jewelry or a break-away are all great, but there is also a huge variety of electronics, gadgets and technical accessories that can be memorable gifts this year. It can be a tough fight to decide what to buy, and to make the task less difficult, we’ve put together some of our favorite technical options for 2020.

There are high-tech options that turn the traditional, static photo frame into something more interactive and able to show more than just one snapshot of a favorite memory, place or person. You may want to consider the NIX digital photo frame for a gift this Valentine’s Day; it is not only available in 8- to 15.6-inch models, but the plug-and-play photo frame can also be operated via motion or remote control and can be used in portrait and landscape settings.

An affordable gift this Valentine’s Day for music lovers is the Skullcandy Sesh, a pair of wireless earbuds in three different colors. These budget-friendly earbuds come in a case with a rechargeable battery and once paired with your mobile device, you can expect up to 10 hours of playback time.

Cocktail fans, rejoice: a smart scale and app combination to help you master the perfect drink. This Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatible product is called the Perfect Drink Pro and contains more than 400 recipes. As you add each ingredient to the glass, measure the scale and tell you when to stop. You can also scale up the measurements, depending on how many people you make a cocktail for.

Candles and scents can help create a relaxing environment at home, and if your other half agrees with this statement, a smart oil diffuser may be a valued gift on Valentine’s Day. Maxcio’s Wi-Fi oil diffuser, available on Amazon, can distribute up to 400 ml of oil in your home at a low or high setting. You can also plan the device via a mobile application and the diffuser has adjustable LED lighting as a corresponding touch.

Technology does not automatically have to be romantic, and the Lovebox proves it. This fun gift idea is a digital messaging system that allows you to use a mobile app to send a note, message or drawing remotely to the box. The heart on the front turns when a message is received.

For something unusual and as an alternative to headphones or earphones, Bose has developed Frames Alto, sunglasses with miniature speakers aimed at you to ensure that you are the only one listening to a playlist, connectivity with voice assistants on Siri and Google Assistant mobile devices and hidden buttons for accepting and rejecting phone calls.

Virtual reality (VR) headsets have fallen in price in recent years and consumers are now benefiting from it. The Oculus Go can be a nice and fun gift on Valentine’s Day and the price is also affordable. The VR headset is available in 32 GB and 64 GB models and offers access to thousands of apps, including movie, television and music streaming services, games and more.

You may want to consider a portable stereo system for Valentine’s Day, such as the JBL Flip 4. Compact enough to be thrown into a bag and watertight – so camping, barbecues and a long dip in the bathroom are all possible uses – – the Flip is available in different colors and with a rechargeable battery of 3000 mAh, so you can expect up to 12 hours of playback after a single charge.

Anyone who likes reading or audiobooks can now take advantage of portable readers that can store thousands of books instead of lugging physical book copies, and the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite remains a popular choice. The lightweight e-reader comes with a screen designed to reduce glare compared to traditional tablets and can be used to load e-books, magazines and audio books.

Friends and family can enjoy an interactive gift for Valentine’s Day – and drones, now a normal sight, don’t have to cost a fortune. The DJI Tello, an entry-level quadcopter available on Amazon, can be a great option as a gift, as the bundle comes with the device itself, a spare battery, carrying case and VR viewer. De Tello takes both photos and videos and you can expect about 13 minutes of flight time after a single charge.

