10 songs that you should definitely not date

With Valentine’s Day coming, you may already be talking about the inevitable flood of cheerful love songs. To counteract the barrage of greedy cuteness, we have put together a playlist that is the antithesis of romance.

From the dark characters to the heartbreakers and outright losers, here are 10 songs that you should not leave in your heart when you meet them in real life.

All Time Low – “Dancing With A Wolf”

All time low give the fable of Aesop The Boy Who Cried Wolf a modern twist with a story about someone who can’t keep his lies straight – a less than ideal quality for your other half. The text also plays with the idea of ​​a wolf in sheep’s clothing, showing that neither party in this relationship is as innocent as they seem.

blink-182 – “She’s crazy”

The subject of this blink-182 track can be antisocial and overdramatic. But she has come to terms with her madness, which makes her all the more endearing for this storyteller. Kudos to those who are able to look past someone’s crazy inclinations. But if you can’t do that, make sure you avoid the ones that are described as crazy.

Good Charlotte – “Girls & Boys”

If you are looking for the perfect guide for people to avoid, Good Charlotte explains it perfectly via the pushover (“And not much to say in most conversations / But he will pay the bill in all situations”) and the user (“She will get what she wants if she is willing to please / His type van girl always comes with a reimbursement ”).

Neck Deep – “Snakes”

If a person is scary enough to make the supernatural run, chances are you will follow. Like this however Up to your neck the opening sentence of the song was not sufficient indication, comparison with a literal snake and a mythological siren-like reference (“took me with her song, powerless to stop it”) would succeed.

Newly found glory – “Your jokes aren’t funny”

If someone is only in a relationship with you to play for your own benefit, then call me in Newly found glory and stop being the fool. As soon as you continue with their snaky character, you will be surprised at how funny their jokes really are or how grateful you no longer have to laugh.

Save the day – “Rocks Tonic Juice Magic”

Separating is crazy. But one thing that sucks more, is to imagine your ex to cut your legs with a saw and make a meal out of your eyes through a spoon. While this Saves the day track is most likely just an anger-fed venting session, let’s hope the only real concern here is a cup of lemonade on the face.

Say everything – “Every man has a Molly”

Molly Connolly did not support her friend’s art, so she is certainly not the one for you if you are a passionate creative. Although you may not know someone named Molly (even Say something frontman Max Bemis through Reddit AMA revealed that she represents a composite of girls), we all know someone like this.

Sleeping with sirens – “If you can’t hang out”

Cheaters, time wasters and people who change others for their own benefit are just a few types of people Kellin Quinn has zero time for that. Although none of these is ideal, Quinn puts an end to this brutality Sleeping with sirens keeping up with a hopeful feeling that sometimes you have to get through the bad to find the best.

The Maine – “Bad Behavior”

They say you should not judge a book by its cover, but if you are summarized as “bad behavior,” there is not much promise. From ignoring the emotions of others (“And I don’t have time for your feelings / you told me / you are uncertain, but don’t be”) to the blatant acknowledgment that the subject is bad for the narrator, this the Maine character is definitely one to avoid.

The Menzingers – “I don’t want to be a jerk anymore”

The first step is to admit that you have a problem. However, if the problem is an asshole, it’s best to stay away the Menzingers – especially if this person finds it difficult to come into contact with his feelings (“I push my emotions off a bridge / After I have taken them hostage with a shotgun / Now they are entering water somewhere / Somewhere lost in the man who I am not”).