10 shocking genre-crossing collabs that are better than you thought

Now that Altpress has spent nearly 35 years in the rock ‘n’ roll circus, we’ll be happy to stick to one clear truth. “Everything can happen.” Do you remember that iconic punk band that swore for decades they would never reunite? What about those superstars who swore they’d never play Warped Tour? Who would have thought that these people would ever be in the same room together? Everything will happen. Especially when it comes to genre-crossing collabs.

The way people’s music has changed significantly. There is no such thing as “guilty pleasure.” No one will cast a shadow on you if you rock BTS, Slayer and one of your parents’ favorite bands on your device. So why be shocked to hear some genre-crossing collabs going down? Our new APTV video celebrates that good songs are good songs and not the approval of arresting officers in the scene police.

Our list of genre-crossing collabs is jumping everywhere. There are doll goddesses who slumber with ne’er-do-wells. Millionaires from different genres who hit each other’s back. Top Gatherings Between EDM Royalties And Warped Tour Legends. Metalcore guys get their pop on. Classic rockers with artists a third of their age. What do all these clubhouses have in common? Just great numbers.

Our video of cross-genre collabs makes for a pretty sweet playlist. More importantly, it does not indicate a change in attitude towards music. The generational differences are no longer there, just the things that come out of the speakers. When artists describe themselves as ‘no genre’, that is a statement of intent than pretension. These hybrid moments shine when talented people come together. We are happy to hear the fruits of their creativity. With these collabs as the benchmark, we can only expect more daring and great teams.