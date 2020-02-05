10 scene songs that got you through your first divorce

[Photos via YouTube]

We’ve all experienced a broken heart in one way or another over the years, but none of them can be compared to your first break up and the scene songs that helped you through it.

Imagine: it’s the 2000s and you’re sitting at your family’s computer and throwing your heart out on all your friends AOL Instant Messenger about your first divorce. You log in to Myspace to rearrange your best friends and change your profile number so that everyone knows how angry you are. But which number do you choose?

View our heartbreak-filled throwback list below!

1. Dashboard Confessional – “Screaming Infidelity”

This one Confessional dashboard track, which appears on both debut albums The Swiss army of romance and follow-up The places you are most afraid of, is a heartache for everyone, even for those who are not traditionally Dashboard fans. The song finds singer Chris Carrabba remembering intimate memories that were shared with a former lover before she deceived him and only gave him a note to remember by “I read your note again / There is no word I understand / Except when you signed it” I will love you forever and ever. “

2. Take Sunday back – “You are like this last summer”

This one Take it back on Sunday classic from their debut album from 2002, Tell all your friends, is still a fan favorite over the years thanks to the timeless, emotional lyrics: “The truth is you can cut my throat / And with my last gasping / I apologize for bleeding on your shirt. “

3. The used – “Bulimic”

The used gave us “Bulimic” on their debut-titled album to remind us of the positive outcome that can break up instead of dwelling on the pain that comes when someone leaves your life: “I’m about to to do all the things I dreamed of / And I don’t miss you at all. “

4. Three Days Grace – “I hate everything about you”

This track from their self-titled debut album has been launched Three days of grace on every conceivable rock radio station. The simplicity of the song echoed all the emotions that broken listeners felt, and the hate lyrics kept this Three Days Grace classic alive all those years later: “Every feeling I get / But I haven’t missed you / Only when I stop to think about it / I hate everything about you / Why do I love you? ”

5. Fall Out Boy – “I slept with someone in Fall Out Boy and all I got was this stupid song written about me”

From their second full length, From under the cork tree, Fall Out Boy delivered this cleverly titled song about a girl who leads a singer Patrick Stump repeats itself repeatedly with the scent of cheap perfume, while the pleasure lies in the idea of ​​writing a break-up number: “And I am sorry that my conscience reported sick again / And I have arrogance to a science / Oh, and I am the first child to write about hearts, lies and friends. “

6. Hawthorne Heights – “Ohio is for lovers”

This emo folk song from the early 2000s from their debut album, The silence in black and whitethrew Hawthorne Heights in the spotlight in 2004 and forever in our hearts. “Ohio is for lovers” was a hymn for every teenager who went through his first relationship and didn’t fully understand all the emotions that went with it: “And I can’t make it alone / Because my heart is in Ohio / so cut my wrists and black my eyes / So that I can fall asleep tonight or die. ”

7. Blink-182 – “I Miss You”

blink-182 gave every teenager their favorite break-up song with the release of their fifth album in 2003. This ghostly song about missing someone attracted fans with the classic Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus singing beyond Travis BarkerIs ominous drumming while comparing a love with that of an iconic one Tim Burton say: “We can live as Jack and Sally if we want / Where you can always find me / And we have Halloween on Christmas / And in the night we want this to never end.”

8. The Academy is … – “Delaying”

“Slow Down” is one of the many incredible songs that are off the Academy is …Debut album 2005, Almost here. The song tells of an overdramatic partner that feeds their important partner lines they want to hear, something that we can all belong to: “Take back everything you’ve ever said / you never meant a word / you never did it. ”

9. The All-American Rejects – “Giving You Hell”

The All-American Rejects did not disappoint when they gave the world “Give you hell”, so that every ruined teenager could shout exactly what they thought: “When you see my face / Hope it gives you hell / Hope it gives you hell / When you mine is on the way / Hope it gives you hell / Hope it gives you hell. ‘

10. Paramore – “My heart”

“My Heart” was the last song of the punch-in-the-gut Everything we know falls, the debut album of pop-punk favorites Paramore. The music captures the grief resounding Hayley Williams“Classical vocals. This song opened the doors to future Paramore songs full of pain, such as “All I Wanted,” which proves that they are always there to catch a broken heart.

