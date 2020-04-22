10 restaurants in New Jersey on the Anthony Bourdain trail

Anthony Bourdain, the famous celebrity chef, is usually associated with the big city of New York. What most people don’t know is that he spent most of his years in New Jersey. He grew up in Leonia, located at the northern end of the state, just across the bridge from Manhattan. He lived in Jersey until he was about 17 when he left for cooking school.

In all his performances, Bourdain always makes sure to return and visit his beloved homeland. He highlighted his favorite places to catch a bite, where he spent his summers on the shore and all the awesome things no one knows about Garden State. After his death, to celebrate his commitment to New Jersey, the state government decided to give him a food trail. The trail itself has 10 restaurants that Anthony went to in various episodes. Everyone can now follow it and walk in the footsteps of one of our favorite personalities.

10 Bourdain’s Favorite Hot Dog in the World

Anthony never forgot about this childhood. He often returned here and even took his daughter here all the time. His favorite thing he got was the hot dog with potatoes and a birch beer. What’s unique about this classic North Jersey is that the hot dogs are fried. This makes them extremely juicy. Every local knows that he is the best dog.

Kubel’s On Long Beach Island is a classic fare

Kubel’s on Long Beach Island is one of the most classic places to take seafood in New Jersey. Long Beach Island is an island with a barrier of 18 miles, off the south coast of the state. Bourdain spent many summers here and his favorite foods were fried mollusks, oysters, crabs and lobster. Kubel was one of his points.

8 Catch these unique Cheesesteaks at Donkey’s Place

We all know that Philadelphia is famous for its cheeses. Chopped meat with cheese on a long hoagie roll is a key element in this city. A well-kept secret is that New Jersey also has its own place for the classic sandwich. The twist is that instead of a hoagie roll, this part puts it in a Kaiser roll. It’s better than the Philly style, trust us.

7 Enjoy this sweet and rubbery walk in James’

Walking on the promenade is everyone’s favorite thing in New Jersey during the hot summer months. A unique treat we have here is sea salt. It is a sweet, rubbery candy that is adored here. Jame’s in Atlantic City is the undisputed king of taffy. Take a walk on the boards and stop for a sweet treat.

6 If you like fresh seafood, you’ll love Doc’s Oyster House

Raw Bars is one of the greatest things ever invented and Anthony made it clear. Uncooked seafood is sometimes better than cooked. Doc’s Down in Atlantic City is a great place to win for a happy hour. Drink some cocktails and eat shrimp, mussels, oysters and lobsters until you satisfy your heart. We will not judge you.

5 Tony’s Baltimore Grill has the best Italian

One of the most important food groups in New Jersey is Italian. This condition has some of the best you could ever do with your mouth. Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City has all the classic Italian dishes you’ll ever want. Bourdain loved spaghetti and meatballs and we wholeheartedly approve of it. You can’t go wrong with anything from this place.

4 Breakfast is served at Tony And Ruth’s

Let’s be honest, breakfast is one of the best, if not the best, food at any time of the day. In the morning, noon or evening, eggs, bacon, pancakes and potatoes taste great. Tony and Ruth’s in Camden serve a great variety of breakfast food, as you can see from the picture. Bourdain has stopped here many times to indulge himself.

3 This Staple Atlantic City is the perfect place to meet in the evening

If you’re in Atlantic City looking for a really nice place to eat, look no further than Knife and Fork Inn. Don’t even bother at one of these awesome restaurants in the casinos. Enjoy the authentic, historic Atlantic City and head here. It’s been days since the ban! Seafood will die and have a great cocktail and wine menu that will surely please you.

2 At Lucille’s, you’ll get the best money for food they can buy

Dinners are a huge thing in New Jersey, you can find them almost anywhere you look. Everyone in the state has their favorite, but whoever stumbles will serve you well. Lucille’s in Barnegat will connect you to the best food you can find in Jersey. You will definitely not be disappointed with anything you order from the menu.

1 You have the famous New Jersey pork roll at Franks Deli

Oh, yes, the famous pork roll. There is no complete list of food or restaurants in New Jersey without the mention of this wonderful breakfast meat. Don’t let that fool you, the pork roll is fantastic at any time of the day. Frank’s Deli in Asbury Park does everything right when it comes to this classic sandwich. A few slices of pork roll, eggs and a ton of cheese all in a soft kaiser roll. Sit down and enjoy.

