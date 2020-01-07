10 restaurants in Manhattan that are worth every penny (10 reviews recommend against)

Loading...

Manhattan is the heart of “The Big Apple” and the abundance of exceptional restaurants makes it difficult to limit it to just a few. Fortunately, we have found a variety of places that not only serve some of the tastiest dishes in NYC, they also score highly on their service and ambiance. From luxury French dishes to authentic Greek dishes served in a hip place in Chinatown, both visitors and native New Yorkers agree that these specific places in this list have everything.

Of course we also had to name a few NYC restaurants that were worth no one. From the numerous chain restaurants in Times Square to an Italian eatery that was called the most expensive restaurant in the world, there is simply no reason why anyone in these locations would waste time and money.

See the 10 Manhattan restaurants that are worth every penny and reviews that advise against going to 10 other places in the neighborhood.

20 Kikis is an authentic Greek restaurant in Chinatown

Photo via: eatthisny.com

If you fancy Greek food, Kiki’s is one of the best in the city, with authentic and simple Greek dishes on the Lower East Side. The food is affordable with tasty dishes such as lamb chops and smoked eggplant. It is a great option for good food in a casual atmosphere.

19 ABC Kitchen is one of the most desired reservations in the city

Photo via: nymag.com

ABC Kitchen is a fantastic place for a date evening, although it can sometimes be quite busy, but that just means that the food and atmosphere are both great. Located in the Flatiron district, the restaurant is airy and open and the food is not overpriced. According to the New York Times, menu items are “intentionally sourced”, meaning that ingredients are fresh.

18 Foodie’s Love The handmade pasta at Scarpetta

Photo via: nycdatenite.com

Scarpetta is an Italian restaurant in The James New York in Nomad and is known for its handmade pasta. The high end place is famous for its spaghetti with tomato and basil that gourmets can enjoy in a refined atmosphere with expectations of “Polish, professional service.”

17 Catch Is A Celebrity Sighting Haven

Photo via: celebmafia.com

Catch is a trendy NYC restaurant with an equally chic roof that offers seafood-oriented food and a very lively atmosphere. Located in the Meatpacking District, Catch is a favorite among celebrities where you can find A-list stars such as Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel and retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union, among many others.

16 Veselka is a 24-hour gathering place for New Yorkers

Photo via: wescover.com

Veselka has been open since the 1950s and serves traditional Ukrainian cuisine in the East Village. Restaurant visitors are open 24 hours a day and must try their homemade pierogi and a Ukrainian specialty such as beef stroganoff or stuffed cabbage. The restaurant even offers a small menu late at night every Friday and Saturday, from midnight until the sun comes up.

15 Le Coucou is what luxury French should be

Photo via: blog, hellomagazine.com

Le Coucou is a French favorite among New Yorkers with its food, ambiance and service all exceptional. The restaurant is a great place for those who celebrate a special occasion or a date night. A review on Open Table was: “Le Coucou was excellent in every way. Nice space with great lighting … The food was traditional in style but still creative and perfectly executed.”

14 Momofuku Ssäm Bar is excellent in every way

Photo via: shellyinreallife.com

This Asian fusion restaurant is located in East Village and is known for its constantly changing menu that regularly caters to gourmets. Staples in this restaurant include country hams, raw strips, and a selection of meats, including rotisserie duck, slow-roasted pork, and gochu-glazed pork ribs.

13 Gramercy Tavern is a New York monument

Photo via: tripadvisor.com

Gramercy Tavern is a popular New York restaurant that has received constant rave reviews from indigenous New Yorkers and tourists visiting the city. One Yelp review read: “Everything was absolutely delicious and gilded in such a beautiful way. Some striking points for me were the oysters, the carp, the duck and the dessert.”

12 Daniel is perfection everywhere

Photo via: tripadvisor.com

Daniel is an elegant French restaurant that has received numerous awards, including a Michelin star rating. A review read: “While the host leads you through the large dining room to your chairs, you feel like you have entered another world. The atmosphere is incredibly luxurious. The arches in the dining room, the other guests are very dressed Well, chef Boulud himself mixes with regular customers. “If you are looking for luxury, here it is.

11 Keens Steakhouse Is A NYC Avg

Photo via: ny.eater.com

Keens Steakhouse is famous for its mutton and dry-aged prime steaks that New Yorkers have loved. “This restaurant is one of the best gems in NYC. If you’re looking for an old and iconic restaurant with history and great food, this place is a must,” read a review on Trip Advisor.

Nello’s food is not worth the shameful prices

Photo via: tripadvisor.com/galuxsee.com

NYC’s Nello restaurant has only received negative attention since it opened. According to Vocal, this Italian restaurant is one of the most expensive places in the world and gained a reputation as the worst rip-off in town. People know that Manhattan restaurants are often pricey, but Nello has become more a place for social status than for food, and it is usually empty.

9 Find authentic Italian and skip Buca Di Beppo

Photo via: tripadvisor.com

Bucca Di Beppo is an Italian chain restaurant on Times Square in New York, which is average at best. There are thousands of authentic Italian restaurants in the city, so why stop and eat at this mediocre place that is clearly aimed at tourists? According to a review, “food is served family-style and was not very good. The chicken parmigiana was dry and tasteless like the eggplant.”

8 Every chain restaurant on Times Square is a no-go

Photo via: esquire.com

New Yorkers do not waste their time and eat in a chain restaurant in Times Square that is clearly focused on attracting tourists. Large chains such as Applebee’s and Olive Garden are known for their tasty food that will simply leave people disappointed. The trip mentions that people looking for good food in that area should visit smaller restaurants that are a short walk away from the blinding lights that offer authentic food and a better experience.

7 Skip the food at Dave & Buster’s

Photo via: tripadvisor.com

Dave and Buster’s is located in many states in the US, so why waste a good night in New York eating there when there are thousands of authentic restaurants in the city? Yelp reviews have nothing but bad things to say about this location, whether it’s the quality of the food, the slow service or the drinks.

6 Dance Le Noir? No amount of darkness can make this food edible

Photo via: durangoherald.com

Eating something in the dark seems like a terrible idea with one Yelp review that says: “If you are completely claustrophobic, afraid of the dark or prone to panic attacks, this will probably be a terrible experience for you.” People who try this unique experience of eating in the dark are completely blind and have no idea what is happening around them.

5 The striking exterior of Caliente Cab does not lead to anything nice inside

Photo via: tripadvisor.com

Mexican restaurant Caliente Cab is unfortunately only good for its colorful interior and exterior decor that often attracts its customers. A Yelp reviewer shared her experience and said, “the food was tasteless and it came out cold,” added that their margaritas are too sweet and all seem to taste the same. Many other reviews slammed the service and called it slow and inattentive.

4 Don’t be fooled by the kitschy decor of Jekyll & Hyde

Photo via: tripadvisor.com

Jekyll and Hyde is known for its kitschy decor and may be a great place to check out during Halloween, but it really is. The theme restaurant does not meet the expectations of delivering guests, not just good food, but a great and unique experience. Yelp reviews have called the food “inedible” and “nothing special”.

3 Tavern On The Green is not too impressive

Photo via: businessinsider.com

Tavern on the Green at Central Park is a historic restaurant in New York, but it does not meet people’s expectations. One review called the American restaurant “mediocre at best” with food that you really won’t blow away. “I think it’s worth a visit because it’s a classic New York restaurant, but if you’re just for food, I think there are many other restaurants with a better taste,” a review said.

2 Tao is only good for their decor

Photo via: tripadvisor.com

One of the most popular Asian restaurants in New York is overcrowded and overrated. “Almost $ 20 for rice, no better than a local Chinese restaurant,” reads a Yelp review, saying that if you really want to see Tao, “go to the beautiful Buddha, go for the napkins in the toilet and dessert that is worth every calorie. “

1 Gray’s Papayas Bargains Hot dogs are not what you want to eat after a late night

Photo via: yelp.com

Gray’s Papaya is located in multiple locations in New York City, but it shouldn’t be an option if you want a quick bite after a long evening. Yes, it’s affordable and yes, the menu is simple (hot dogs and tropical drinks), but you get what you paid for, so don’t expect high quality food here.

