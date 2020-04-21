10 reasons why Joe Exotic deserves to be in prison

One of the hottest shows on Netflix right now is “Tiger King” (if you haven’t already, you’ll do it now – don’t try to fool us). The main reason for this success is due to the twisted mind of Joe Exotic (known as “Tiger King”) in terms of managing his zoo (and dozens of tigers).

The truth is that, after the show aired, many secrets began to come out that show how much Joe Exotic deserves to be in prison (that is, by the way).

“Tiger King” is a reality TV show that shows how bad some people can be when all they think about is money – and that includes animal abuse and not just killing them but people.

10 Petting The Cubs (and they get them from their mothers)

Getting tigers out of their mothers just to house them is the most brutal thing you can do to babies as small as those who are supposed to be free. Just like other newborn animals, children need to be close to their mother for a long time before they face the “real world”.

9 Joe Exotic was probably the one who started the fire

During the show, there is a large fire in the zoo, which even killed some of Joe’s crocodiles. At the time, Joe said the fire was intentionally fired, but Rick Kirkham claims the “Tiger King” is to blame, as he had many secrets he wanted to keep secret.

8 Joe made big cats disappear just for fun

Joe played with some of the animals’ lives whenever he felt like it, which we know is a terrible thing to say, but (unfortunately) it’s true.

As you can see from watching the show, Joe Exotic used to carry a gun with him everywhere and this is believed to have been the weapon he used.

7 “Tiger King” Tiger Bones for sale

As you know, Joe did everything he could to make (even more) money. One of the illegal things he did was sell tiger bones to a skeletal museum in Oklahoma City, and some of them are still on display today. He must have done it dozens of times.

6 Talk to Saff as if she were a woman (who she is not)

Remember Saff Saffery? The zoo worker who was attacked by a tiger?

It turns out that Saff always said she was abused and made sure everyone at the zoo knew that. However, Joe Exotic didn’t care and insisted that everyone refer to Saff as a woman (that’s why it’s worth what she’s getting now).

5 Joe exotic animals for entry (even more) cages for his magical performances

Before opening his zoo, Joe Exotic performed magical animal shows (such as rabbits and tigers).

His past has always revolved around animals, which included forced entry into cages, top hats and other crazy places. The truth is that no animal should be forced to do things it does not want to do …

4 He never told Dillon that their first date had been filmed

We know you laughed as you read it … But it’s true.

Poor Dillon had no idea he was on camera on their first date. He didn’t know what he was getting … Honestly, who’s doing this?

Only one person who really deserves to be behind bars for (very) long.

3 Joe endangers animals during photography

Joe made a lot of money by allowing couples and families to sign up for a photo shoot. They could be photographed holding a tiger or even snakes.

But what you don’t know is that many people have asked Joe to take “dirty” photos, which often endanger the animals being photographed.

2 He does not feed his cats properly

As wild animals live trapped in large cages, tigers need to be fed properly, but Joe didn’t care. He ate tiger meat of poor quality bought at Walmart, which did not have enough nutrients for big cats, as well as horse carcasses (yes, you read that right).

1 “The Tiger King” feared he would die of prostate cancer

Here’s what Netflix tells you: After this fire, Joe found another way to make people feel sorry for him. He used social media to say he was dying of prostate cancer, with only two months to live. He even asked the fans to donate money!

Spoiler alert: it’s alive.

