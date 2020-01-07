Loading...

Halsey is preparing to release his highly anticipated third album, Maniacal, January 17, and we jump into our seats in anticipation.

Although we are always excited about the artist’s new music, this album really gives the impression of being so meaningful to her. And it’s probably because of all the hype it has built before.

Because we can’t keep it to ourselves, we’ve cut 10 reasons why we’re excited for the album. From her already released singles to her main touring projects in 2020, check them out below.

1. When she said it was better than Badlands

As Halsey prepared for the new era, the singer continued to answer questions and fan speculation about the then-unannounced album. A few weeks after her first BTS Collab “Boy With Luv”, Halsey let a few fans know that it would be better than his beloved Badlands debut. However, adding to that, she also revealed that what was to become Manic was full of songs like “Gasoline”.

2. When she said goodbye to hopeless fountain kingdom with some major teasers

Before releasing new music, Halsey had to say goodbye to her latest album. She performed two intimate shows last May where she played her albums Badlands and hopeless fountain kingdom whole, one every night. Back then, she was also doing basic social media stuff that made us wonder if new music was going to arrive until she finally announced her single “Nightmare”. Although the song was not on the new album, the singer definitely got fans excited about the new music as she moved to the next album era.

3. When she told us to wait for the unexpected

After dropping the first track, Halsey spent a day on the pitch teasing his fans. They tasted Maniacal and wanted more, but she let us know it was going to be unexpected. In addition, she said that the album was going to be “less of a dystopian fantasy world and more like” This is what I think right now: “The world sucks. Damn, “”, which made us even more pumped.

4. When she made her “Graveyard” debut at the Rihanna fashion show

during RihannaS Wild x Fenty show, fans were able to hear “Graveyard” for the first time and immediately fell in love. However, no phones were allowed at the concert, so those who weren’t there ended up with vague descriptions of what it could be like, which drove us crazy. We are sure that this was only the beginning of the surprises of the manic era.

5. When she announced the album on her own terms

Finally, she released “Graveyard” to the public in September and let us know that her next album would be arriving very soon. Before the premiere of the video “Graveyard”, Halsey gave fans a glimpse of her creative process where she spent more than seven hours painting a beautiful self-portrait that doubles as the Maniacal the album cover, which was basically the announcement of the most Halsey album of all time.

6. When she announced a tour with Pale Waves

Then not only were we treated with news from a Maniacal around the world but it revealed Pale waves would be to support it during the first stage. Basically, it was a dream come true, and we can’t wait for other stages of the tour to be revealed.

7. When she celebrated her birthday with a bachelor

To honor her 25th birthday, Halsey dropped “Clementine” with her dance with her brother Sevian Frangipane in an aquarium. It was less excited than the other singles she had dropped, which only made us love the surprise more.

8. When she played “Graveyard” at AMA

At AMA, Halsey performed an interpretive dance of “Graveyard” while showing her vocal chops. She channeled her video for the track and painted the dancer and herself while singing. The singer continued to embrace the theme of painting throughout her award-winning performances and, of course, the revelation of the album, which we hope she will bring to her tour.

9. When she dropped two singles, including a BTS collab

Just over a month before the album’s release date, she released “Final // beautiful stranger” and her collaboration with BTS“SUGA,” SUGA’s Interlude “. “Finally // handsome stranger” includes a powerful video clip exploring the dichotomy of fame and love in an old club. While the Bring me the horizon the collaboration did not lead to Manic (but rather the band’s EP), Halsey revealed that SUGA’s collaboration was the first of many on the album. Team up with Dominic Fike (“Interlude de Dominique”) and Alanis Morissette (“Alanis’s Interlude”), Halsey revealed that each collaboration represents a different part of her personality. If anything, Halsey’s videos continued to prove that she didn’t come to play in the H3 era.

10. When it was announced Saturday Night LiveFirst musical guest of 2020

Halsey will play on SNL for the third time on January 25 alongside the host Adam driver. The appearance comes right after Maniacal drops, so she’s sure to steal the show with an epic breakout performance.