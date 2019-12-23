10 questions Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield about the past decade and what lies ahead – Guelph

Loading...

In the past few days, before entering another decade, Guelph's Parliamentary Secretary Lloyd Longfield looks back over the past 10 years, but also the next 10 years.

Longfield was elected Liberal MP by the President of the Guelph Chamber of Commerce in 2015.

Global News sent Longfield some questions about how he sees Guelph the past decade and what he's looking forward to in the 2020s. The following are his answers in a Q&A format.

What did you do in 2010?

I was President of the Guelph Chamber of Commerce and worked with other partners in Guelph as a community partner for economic, social and environmental development.

We had just emerged from a recession and were working together to build resilience through a 10-year economic development plan called Prosperity 2020.

When you think back to this year, how did you hope things could develop in Guelph over the decade?

We had set social, economic and environmental goals for the city.

Through the Community's energy initiative, we wanted to reduce poverty, attract new businesses and support innovation, as well as reduce per capita energy and water use by 50 percent.

Were you right or wrong? If you were wrong, how then?

Good progress has been made and educated teams are still working in these areas.

The establishment of innovation centers in the past 10 years has supported job growth, business creation and social innovation in Guelph.

Recently we have made some progress in reducing chronic homelessness and supporting challenges related to mental health and addiction by working with the Community Health Center, the Canadian Mental Health Association and (other) community partners. The opioid challenge has not been anticipated and needs further support.

Guelph Hydro has done great work in energy saving programs with large and small businesses and residences. Alectra now offers additional capacity for the development of intelligent networks and other technical support in the development of energy-related solutions.

We had hoped that district heating and cogeneration would be implemented, but we had to re-examine the transactions and examine the support from other government contracts as well as the investments of the private sector.

What is the biggest change (or whatever) that has taken place in Guelph in the past 10 years that has changed the game?

About 25,000 people have moved to our community in Guelph, including many seniors from the GTA and other countries, and immigrants from other countries.

Guelph is becoming more and more culturally diverse, which has contributed a lot to our community.

Community growth is probably the biggest change anyone would see for the first time in 10 years. The choice of restaurants, entertainment, and spoken languages ​​would surprise someone who knew Guelph back in 2009 and earlier.

What was your biggest win?

Participating in the establishment of innovation centers in Guelph, which was part of the “Prosperity 2020” plan, was a great success and brought some talent and energy to Guelph.

The recent development of female entrepreneurship and innovation is particularly exciting. It is particularly exciting when many women hold leadership positions in innovation and business promotion organizations, in business, in research, in healthcare and in all business areas.

Guelph is developing into a place where women succeed and take the lead in many areas. As always, there is more to do.

What was your biggest disappointment or failure? What did you learn from it

I was hoping to make further progress in the areas of environment and climate change.

I have learned that we need to work together at all levels of government, age groups and political levels to focus on action items and measurable results. There have been many successful examples of companies and community members providing models for further learning.

In working with the indigenous communities and with local and federal authorities, I also learned about the many challenges with the advice on boiled water. We have consulted with Guelph with Grand Chiefs and Water Keepers and have relied on the on-site support to help remove any long-term evidence of boiled water by March 2021.

What was the greatest story in Guelph in the past decade? Why?

The settlement of refugees from Syria, which started in 2015, has changed the discussion about the inclusion and support of vulnerable people in our community.

Community mobilization has highlighted areas where we need to develop for all vulnerable people, including housing, education, literacy, employment, mental health and food security.

How has Guelph's composition changed in the past decade? How does this drive your decisions at the federal level?

There are more people living in Guelph, business growth, more retirees in Guelph and a wider variety of cultures.

The federal government shares jurisdiction with the province and through the province with the community. The health system and funding include mental health and home care to support the range of people living in Guelph.

The federal government's housing strategy, support for businesses and innovation, and support for the environment and climate change (including transit) must be coordinated to support Guelph's growth and development.

What is your greatest hope for Guelph for 2020-2030?

Guelph presents the first food circular economy in Canada and will play a leading role in the circular economy over the next ten years: rethinking landfill and developing waste as a resource.

The downtown development of Baker Street offers many opportunities for housing, zero energy and social support as well as some exciting developments in public space for a next generation library.

I hope innovation progress will continue over the next decade as we look at the car of the future, integrated health promotion including mental health and addiction, and housing the growing senior community.

What is the biggest challenge that Guelph will face in the next decade?

We need to address the climate crisis in a meaningful way, improve ourselves and integrate vulnerable people who manage mental health in all phases of development, including early childhood to the elderly, while creating economic opportunities for the next economy.

