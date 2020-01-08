10 places to visit while you are in Barcelona

Loading...

Barcelona is a great destination for so many different types of travelers. From your adventurous newlyweds who want to experience the beauty and romance of the city to the solo wanderer in search of a better knowledge of the art and history of the city. You must indeed be in Barcelona. That is why we often hear of the nascent Catalan capital as part of the places to be visited in Europe between cities such as Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

If you’ve recently chosen this Spanish wonderland as your next travel destination, but don’t know where to start when it comes to hotspots to visit – well, don’t be afraid, we’ve covered you! This article will contain 10 places that you do not want to miss during your stay in Barcelona. These hotspots include everything from restaurants to museums to match the varied taste of every traveler. To enjoy.

10 Parc De La Ciutadella

This green-filled space is an absolute must for lovers of nature and fresh air. Take a walk through this breathtaking park and explore the corners and holes.

You can also go through a small history lesson while visiting this park since 1877. There are also many things going on in this park, such as walks, yoga sessions, reading and more relaxing activities that you can participate in while having fun.

9 Basilica The Sagrada Familia

This is an obvious go-to when it comes to places you must visit in Barcelona. The Basilica of the Sagrada Familia embodies the beauty that this bustling city is, along with its rich history.

Started in 1882 by the revolutionary designer Antoni Gaudi, it is surprising to know that this monstrous structure must be completed in 2026. To date, more than 220 construction workers and 20+ architects are working and completing the structure. And every year the basilica attracts millions of tourists to catch a glimpse of the beautiful but unfinished masterpiece.

8 Picasso Museum

Calling all fans of art and precisely Picasso — the Picasso Museum is the place that you don’t want to skip. Located in the Born district, this museum is dedicated to the deceased artist one of the most famous museums in the city. When you visit this gallery you can take a look at the world of Italian artistic genius while enjoying delicate works of art (around 4000 works).

What makes this place so unique is that they not only show Picasso’s art, but also show where he started from his early, rough sketches to his most advanced works prior to his unfortunate death.

7 Camp Nou stadium

Barcelona is known for many things and sport is certainly one of them. The modernist building of Camp Nou is a must-see for fans of football (or football, if you prefer). It is the home of the famous FC Barcelona and is considered the second largest stadium in the world.

You can do many things here, including visiting the museums in the stadium with historic gems that only true football fans will enjoy. Or you can even attend a competition if you are there at the right time. While you’re busy, you might want to stop by the world’s largest Nike store here and buy a nice new pair.

6 Gothic quarter

This Gothic Quarter belongs to Barcelona’s ancient history because it reflects what the city once seemed. It is one of the oldest parts of the city and contains a whole series of beautiful places to visit, including churches, squares, museums, markets and more.

You can even find out more about this archaic neighborhood in the Museum d’Historia de la Ciutat, where you will find remains of old houses and streets directly below the museum. It is a must for history lovers who want to take a deeper look at the history of Barcelona.

5 Las Ramblas

It is clear that this list has been expanded to include things that are suitable for various traveling purposes, including parties and socializing. Las Ramblas consists of different sections in which you can take a walk and get the pulse of the city. It extends from the central square to the Colombus monument.

It is the perfect place to shop, drop by a local market or coffee shop and make new friends. Moreover, we warn its visitors to be wary of pickpockets, since they walk a lot in these areas.

4 Parc Güell

Another entry that will certainly attract nature lovers, Parc Güell is on the UNESCO list and was also designed by designing the genius Antoni Gaudi in collaboration with his patron Eusebi Güell. First built in the early 1900s, this park is very representative of the artistic style of the late designer.

You will find many creative structures, including multicolored ceramic fragments and a terrace with panoramic views of the city. Moreover, it is a perfect place for walking with its spiral stairs and other nice sights. Casa Museu Gaudi is also nearby if you are looking for the house where Gaudi once lived.

3 La Barceloneta beach

Yet another tourist attraction that is perfect for social butterflies. This neighborhood is opposite a cruise port where many will stop for a drink, relax by the water and meet new faces.

It is also a hotspot for surfers and contains many fish restaurants, tapas and locations to take a look at the breathtaking sea. As long as you bring some sunscreen to protect yourself against the excellent sun, you will certainly have a lot of fun in this area.

2 The magic fountain

Nothing like a light show and the magic fountain is exactly where you can see a pretty spectacular one. This hotspot is undoubtedly one of the most important places to see in Barcelona.

And when you experience the full works of his show, including water, light and music, you will understand what makes it all so magical. Most importantly, recordings are free all year round, so you have an unlimited opportunity to see it.

1 Mercat De La Boqueria

Finally, the Mercat de la Boqueria is on this list as one of the many gems of Barcelona. This highly valued market is attractive to anyone who witnesses the colorful beauty.

This market offers vibrant displays of goods for sale, including pastries, fruits, vegetables, burritos, olives, and other features that reflect different colors, flavors, and aromas. It is frankly one of the best places to spend your money in Barcelona.

