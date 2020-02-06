10 places to relax and disconnect (10 unhealthy destinations to avoid)

Come on holiday, there are two types of people: those who need an outing to relax and find themselves, and those who want to party and stay busy. Fortunately, the world is a big place with many options for both types of people.

From the tropical atmosphere of Bali to the vibrant clubs in Berlin, it’s all about preferences. After all, local spa days are healing for the soul, but it’s time to leave the city and experience something new. Maybe integrating themselves into a new culture is what they need to get whole again or maybe a spa with outdoor pools in the snowy mountains will get them through the winter.

From the US and Canada to the coasts in England and the Maldives, let’s look at 10 places to relax and disconnect (and 10 places that need to be saved for another time).

20 Relax: Ubud, Bali

Bali has always been a beautiful island, but the popularity grew after Eat, Pray, Love started. Yet the island in Indonesia is still a beautiful ship waiting to be discovered. Ubud in particular is a beautiful city surrounded by rainforest, temples and tranquility – the perfect place to immerse and unwind.

19 Unhealthy: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

People say that New York City is the city that never sleeps, but have they been to Las Vegas? It is a playground for all walks of life. Tourists are constantly entertained by the shows, casinos, buffets and more of Las Vegas. Clubs and bars can be found everywhere and popular DJs have residences in Vegas so the party never ends. Vegas is a great choice for a bachelor party or bachelor party, but not for relaxing.

18 Relax: The Maldives

The Maldives is a small island in South Asia. It is known for its clear blue water and white sandy beaches. Lying on a beach all day, playing in the calm waters sounds like a great personal day. Numerous spiritual activities are also provided to connect people with the area and with themselves.

17 Unhealthy: Cancun, Mexico

Cancun is a beautiful city in Mexico that certainly has a fair share of good food and clean beaches, but it is best known for its epic spring break and parties. There are long hotels along the beaches, but it is usually busy and loud, depending on the travel month, making Cancun more of a girl’s journey than a relaxing getaway.

16 Relax: Seven Sisters, East Sussex Coast, England

Most people think of London when they hear England, but today we focus on Seven Sisters. Seven Sisters is not a city, but it is the name for the chalk cliffs overlooking the English Channel. Found in East Sussex, the rolling green hills are a vision that floats over the blue water. If you travel through London, take a pit stop to enjoy the sights.

15 Unhealthy: New York, New York, USA.

New York City is undoubtedly one of the most popular and exciting cities in the world and although there is something for everyone, there are other places in the world to visit when a week of mental health is needed. New York is full of people, temptations, long lines, busy streets … It can be a headache, that is not what a relaxing holiday should be.

14 Relax: Nachi Falls, Japan

If there is one thing that screams peace and relaxation, it is a huge waterfall surrounded by a beautiful forest. Imagine this scene during a thunderstorm! Nachi Falls can be found in the primeval forest of Nachi, not far from a Buddhist temple. The area is known as one of the most relaxed places in the country and is actually a UNESCO world heritage site.

13 Unhealthy: Ibiza, Spain

Ibiza has always been a party island, but after “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” hit our speakers in 2016, the island became all the more. The beautiful island off the coast of Spain is known as quite expensive, with beach parties all year round. Some of the best DJs in the world are known to travel and perform on this Balearic island, making it more fun than a peaceful place to be.

12 Relax: Brittany, France

Brittany is actually a region in the northwestern corner of France with a view of the Atlantic Ocean. Brittany is known as a ‘hidden gem’ and allows tourists to walk along their cliffs by the sea, walk on the beaches, explore local markets and view castles with storybooks. It is an enchanting area to explore in peace.

11 Unhealthy: Amsterdam, the Netherlands

We’ve all heard the stories about wild nights in Amsterdam, right? Known for its red-light district and various * ahem * activities, Amsterdam is a great city to live up to and explore those senses. With so much to see and do and the kind of activities that people go to Amsterdam for, there are other more relaxed cities to go to.

10 Relax: Vientiane, Laos

Laos is a small country in Asia, right next to Thailand and above Vietnam. The beautiful country is known for its rolling terrain and green hills. It is also known for Vientiane, the capital of the country. It is located on the beautiful Mekong River, where visitors can visit the Buddha Park, a green space with more than 200 Buddhist statues and monuments.

9 Unhealthy: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Brazil is a beautiful country, home to the Amazon rainforest and the Carnival festival. There are plenty of relaxing things to find in Brazil, but the country is overwhelmed by tourism, especially for Carnival. Held in Rio de Janeiro, more than a million people travel to parties, creating a not-so-peaceful environment.

8 Relax: Tofino, British Columbia, Canada

On Vancouver Island, travelers find the small area of ​​Tofino. This area lures those who love to walk, surf, ride and explore outdoors. Because they are so close to nature, outdoor enthusiasts can even be lucky and see a group of whales swim by! Tofino is the perfect area to get back in touch with nature and to go outside.

7 Unhealthy: Bangkok, Thailand

Nowadays, when people think of Thailand, their thoughts race to The Hangover Part II, where the hilarious group people go to Thailand for Stu’s wedding parties. As the capital of Thailand, Bangkok has a number of beautiful artworks to see, but it is also known for interesting (for lack of a better word) behavior at Nana Plaza and the wild nightlife.

6 Relax: Charleston, South Carolina, USA.

Charleston is a great city to visit for history lovers who want to take the time and enjoy a new city. The beautiful city is on the ocean and is full of pastel-colored houses, cobblestone streets, great eateries and history travels. The golf is also fantastic for everyone who enjoys the relaxed sport.

5 Unhealthy: Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

Nashville may be the home of country music, but it has also become the home for bachelor parties. Nashville has experienced tremendous growth in tourism in recent years, with groups of friends coming to celebrate their big moments in some of Nashville’s best bars. And who knows, maybe they even catch a country music star who performs in a local bar.

4 Relax: Mendoza, Argentina

If drinking a glass of vino with a view of the mountains and vineyards sounds like a paradise to you, then Mendoza, Argentina is your next destination. Mendoza is the perfect place for mature couples to come loose. From walking through the vineyards to walking through the vast mountain ranges of the city, tourists will feel one with the culture of Mendoza.

3 Unhealthy: Prague, Czech Republic

Prague, the Czech Republic may be a pleasure for history lovers during the day, but when it gets dark, Prague becomes one of the best club cities in Europe. There are a lot of underground night clubs and concerts where many people come to blow off some steam. It really is the best of both worlds, but considering how many people travel to Prague, it can be quite busy and start a new life at night.

2 Relax: Tyrol region (Northern Italy, Western Austria)

The Tyrol region is a beautiful area in the Alps, ranging from West Austria to Northern Italy. The region is known for its breathtaking views of the Alps and the countryside, making it the perfect place for winter sports and outdoor spa. In the winter months, various spas have outdoor jacuzzis and warm swimming pools so that visitors can relax while admiring the sights.

1 Unhealthy: Berlin, Germany

Just like Prague, Berlin is full of legendary history. There are countless sights and museums to visit when exploring Berlin, but it is almost known for its club visit just as much as its history. With techno music blowing through the speakers, it is the fantasy of a music lover, but not so much a place to relax and reconnect.