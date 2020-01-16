Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is nowadays one of the biggest movie stars, and we don’t say that just because it is really huge in size.

However, he was not always a film actor. After his football career ended, The Rock decided to join the WWE. He made his debut in 1996 and it wasn’t long before he became one of the most iconic wrestlers in WWE history.

From the arena of Madison Square Garden in New York for some epic competitions to Hawaii and Atlanta to film the Jumanji films, The Rock has really been all over the world.

Here are 10 locations that he visited to film his films and 10 locations that he visited for some of the most iconic competitions in his WWE career.

20 Film: Hawaii For Jumanji

In 2017, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was released, a continuation of the classic film from 1995 with Robin Williams.

The Rock was very happy when he heard that the film was going to be filmed in his home country of Hawaii. He said about this: “I am very pleased with the positive ripple effect of creating jobs for extra income for the island.”

19 WWE: New York For Summerslam 2002

During his wrestling career, The Rock faced Brock Lesnar only a handful of times.

During Summerslam in 2002, which took place in New York, The Rock looked like he could keep his title, but as he was on his way to Hollywood, it was Brock who secured the champion after a great performance.

18 Film: Georgia For Rampage

The Rock has visited Atlanta, Georgia a number of times to film various films, including his film Rampage. During the film there are quite a few scenes with a lush bamboo forest. That forest is actually a bamboo forest located at the Brenau University of Gainesville. With the help of a few CGI, filmmakers were able to change it in the lush forest that we see in the film.

17 WWE: Phoenix For Royal Rumble 2013

In 2013, The Rock returned to WWE and ended up at the Royal Rumble 2013, which was in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to watchmojo.com, Paul Heyman and the Shield interfered, allowing Punk to win the competition. However, Vince McMahon came out, restarted the game and The Rock was able to end Punk’s 434-day reign and take on John Cena in Wrestlemania.

16 Film: Florida for Baywatch

While the original Baywatch was filmed in Malibu, California, the newest was filmed at different locations with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

The film started filming on Tybee Island, Georgia, but moved to locations such as Miami and Savannah, Georgia. However, one location that the crew liked to film was Deerfield Beach, Florida.

15 WWE: North Carolina For Survivor Series 2001

Survivor Series was held in North Carolina in 2001 and featured a competition with some of the biggest Superstars in the industry, such as The Rock, The Undertaker, Stone Cold, Shane McMahon and Kurt Angle.

According to watchmojo.com, the game ended when The Rock Stone Cold gave an incredible Rock Bottom, which also ended one of the worst lines of invasion forever.

14 Film: Vancouver For Skyscraper

CineFiles Film reviews

The Skyscraper 2018 film features an FBI negotiator named Will Ford, also known as Dwayne Johnson, who is eventually detained for a crime in Hong Kong.

According to whatsfilming.ca, the film location was, although the film is set in Hong Kong, Vancouver.

13 WWE: California For Royal Rumble 1999

During the 1999 Royal Rumble in California, The Rock and humanity faced each other for the WWE championship in a historic “I Quit” competition.

According to watchmojo.com, the result was that Mick Foley announced that he had stopped, which later turned out to be a fake recording and the feud would continue between the two iconic Superstars.

12 Film: The Canary Islands For Fast And The Furious 6

We all know that when it comes to the Fast and Furious movies, the characters in the movie constantly travel all the time to get what needs to be done.

According to en.wikipedia.org, the film for the sixth film contained quite a few film locations to bring the film to life, such as London for main photography to Glasgow, Los Angeles and an important location, the Canary Islands.

11 WWE: Florida For WrestleMania 28

The match between John Cena and The Rock that took place during Wrestlemania 28 in Florida was a match that will never be forgotten.

According to watchmojo.com, the game was almost full of falling back and forth, on edge excitement and huge astonishing moments when the audience cheered all the time. Eventually The Rock won the victory after a huge Rock Bottom to Cena.

10 Film: Hungary for Hercules

When it came to bringing the Rock version of Hercules to life, filmmakers chose Origo Film Studio in Budapest, Hungary as their film location.

According to thelocationguide.com, the facility offered eight separate sound phases, of which the production team ultimately used only four, in addition to the full backlot and all workshop facilities.

9 WWE: Houston For WrestleMania 17

The Rock faced Stone Cold at Wrestlemania a few times, but it was their game at Wrestlemania 17 in Houston, Texas that really stood out.

According to watchmojo.com, the two faced the WWE Championship during a no-disqualification match, which ended after Vince McMahon shocked the WWE universe by interfering with Stone Cold to win the win.

8 Film: San Francisco for San Andreas

In the movie San Andreas, Dwayne Johnson plays the role of Ray Gaines, a rescue helicopter pilot who must put all his skills to the rescue to save his estranged wife and his daughter Blake as a series of earthquakes in California.

According to fxguide.com, the film locations for the film took place at a few locations, including Las Angeles and San Francisco, California.

7 WWE: Kentucky For Judgment Day 2000

The Rock’s match against Triple H at the 2000 Judgment Day PPV in Kentucky will go down in history as The Rock’s biggest match against Triple H.

According to watchmojo.com, after an hour-long competition from Iron Man, interference from Shawn Michaels, the guest referee, the rest of DX, Vince McMahon and a recurring Undertaker, Triple H would win with a 6-5 win.

6 Film: The Caribbean Islands For Fate Of The Furious

The eight-film part of the Fast & Furious series sustained the tradition of the film by allowing the characters to travel to various exotic locations such as Cuba and Iceland.

According to atlasofwonders.com, however, the most iconic location was the Caribbean islands, since it was the island’s first major Hollywood production site since the embargo was lifted.

5 WWE: Detroit For Vengeance 2002

The PPV of Vengeance 2002 took place in Detroit, Michigan and featured a triple threat match between The Rock, The Undertaker and Kurt Angle for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

According to watchmojo.com, these iconic Superstars really brought their A-game and got the crowd excited. In the end, The Rock would win and win a 7th title.

4 Film: New Orleans for GI Joe: retribution

G.I. Joe: Retaliation was the second film in the film series and was based on the surviving Joes who devised a plan to overthrow the Cobra Commander and his allies.

According to en.wikipedia.org, there were a few different locations in Louisiana that faced different scenes, including New Orleans for the soundstage and Fort Pike, which stood for Fort Sumter in South Carolina.

3 WWE: St. Louis For No Mercy 2001

Before the WCW Championship became the undisputed championship, The Rock and Chris Jericho would compete in a game during the 2001 No Mercy PPV in St. Louis.

According to watchmojo.com, these two fierce rivals competed against each other in a competition that really showed off their talents and athletic skills. Ultimately, thanks to the help of Stephanie McMahon, Jericho would beat The Rock for the WCW Championship.

2 Film: Atlanta For Jumanji 2

While filming for the first Jumanji in 2017 took place in Hawaii, part of the filming for the second film took place in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to ajc.com, once filmed in Georgia, The Rock went to Instagram with a fixed photo and a special message to the cast and crew, which ended with this message: “Next up: hot jungles, icy snowy mountains and wild dunes. “

1 WWE: Toronto For WrestleMania 18

During Wrestlemania 18 in Toronto, Canada, two of the most iconic Super Stars in WWE history faced each other in one of the best games of their career.

According to watchmojo.com, before Kevin Nash and Scott Hall came down and turned on Hogan, causing The Rock to intervene and save him. De Rots took the pin and the two shook hands.