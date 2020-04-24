10 photos that show what it’s really like to live in New York

When people think of New York, they usually imagine fancy places and beautiful parks. After all, there are many wonderful things one can see when visiting New York, especially if you are going to New York.

Obviously, one of the nice things about going to New York is that you can see a lot of celebrities hanging out at certain hotspots while they’re there. They can even get very good sushi in New York. While visiting this place is fun, it’s like living another story. There are a few things that can make staying there quite fun, but at the same time, New York is not always the perfect place to be. Here are some pictures that really show what it’s like to live there.

10 Some residents are homeless

There are many places that have some homeless residents, but this actually seems to be a very big problem in New York. This place is known for many things, but the number of homeless in it is one of them, and that is really unfortunate.

9 People are not always bothered to clean up after themselves

Living in New York is cool, but there are some downsides. For some time now, a government shutdown has been causing rubbish in some parts of the country. Unfortunately, New Yorkers seem to be accustomed to this because the place is full of rubbish.

8 Some of the people there are not the best drivers

New York is known for many things. Some of these things are wonderful, and some of them are not. According to youtube.com, one of these things is that many people who live there are very bad at driving, which is evident in this picture.

7 He looks like the New Yorkers are standing next to him while the others are fighting

There are many things to look for when living in New York City. One of those things is that a lot of people are fighting there. According to youtube.com, this guy has been spotted in the video and the people there are not helping those involved.

6 residents often participate in protests

There are many places where many demonstrations have taken place and New York is one of them. Many people have hosted demonstrations there. This may be unpleasant, but it can also mean that residents are always supporting what they believe, which is admirable.

5 Getting too much snow is not uncommon, but it can be frustrating

There are some parts of the world that have never seen snow, and then there is New York. New York is a place that sees a lot of snow. Even if it’s nice to see, it can be really awesome to deal with, especially on the road.

4 It’s not uncommon to see people dressed in creepy costumes in New York

One thing is for sure when it comes to New York: there are a lot of very interesting people out there. Many of them seem to be wearing some very funny costumes, and sometimes that happens for no reason. This interesting photo shows exactly what is true.

3 There are some places that offer really delicious meals

One of the things that makes New York really famous is the food. The people who live there have many options when they want to go out and have a nice meal, as there are many wonderful restaurants there. Sometimes celebrities visit them, which is nice.

2 Celebrating Christmas is an experience like no other

Christmas is the best time of the year and New York is one of the most fun places in the United States. Of course, this means that one of the best places for a person to celebrate a magical holiday is New York. This place offers many holidays.

1 This place is full of amazing art for everyone to see

There are many very interesting and unique things a person can encounter when they are in New York. For example, this is a great place for those who really love art, as they can see some awesome art in many areas when they are in New York.

