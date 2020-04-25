10 photos that show what it’s really like to live in Las Vegas

There are many very popular places for people to travel around the world and one of them is Las Vegas. This is a place where many people go to lose, which is why so many visitors have taken outrageous photos at Treasure Island Pool. This place seems to have something for everyone and it’s definitely not boring. But there are some places in Las Vegas that aren’t that great, no matter how amazing they seem.

For example, some of the most beautiful strip hotels in Las Vegas have received really negative reviews. This just shows that this place is not as perfect as it seems. Also, the visit may be fun, but the stay is a different story. Here are some pictures that can show people what it’s like to live in a place like Las Vegas.

10 They are very strong because people always play

reviewjournal.com

Las Vegas is almost always visited by many tourists. This photo shows that many of them are always partying, which probably means they are also strong. There are probably a lot of things that people who work in Las Vegas hotels want to say to people like that.

9 It’s like watching people dress up as superheroes is quite common

youtube.com

If you don’t go to an amusement park, it’s not uncommon to see someone dressed in a superhero costume. But obviously that’s something you can see very often when you live in Las Vegas. One of the men in this picture is dressed as Batman.

8 It is not uncommon to see people being arrested in Las Vegas

lvcriminaldefense.com

According to halo-attorneys.com, there are many arrests made each year in Las Vegas. This means that seeing someone handcuffed and taken away from the police is not something that people there are unfamiliar with. This is obviously what happens to the man in this photo.

7 This place is always full of tourists, who can definitely make staying there less enjoyable

Usually, a person can enjoy the sights in the places where he lives without having to worry too much about dealing with many other people. But obviously that’s not the case for people living in Las Vegas. They often have to deal with a lot of tourists.

6 visitors have a stop “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas”

When people go to Las Vegas, they usually do things they wouldn’t normally do. They tend to create some really outrageous memories there, which is good. But the way some tourists act when they go there is a little unpleasant for the people who have to live there.

5 Sun relaxation is fun, but it seems Las Vegas is always warm

It can really warm up there, according to youtube.com. Many people tend to associate Las Vegas with hot weather, which is something people should consider if they are considering moving to Las Vegas. Being warm is nice, but there is a time when it is very hot.

4 People who go to Las Vegas don’t care about the place

waste360.com

Anyone who has been to Las Vegas knows that it is a very beautiful place for the most part. But at the same time, many of the people who go there don’t take care of it, and leave their trash around the ground, which is terrible.

3 Lack of housing is a serious issue there

youtube.com

Las Vegas is a nice place, but it definitely has a very dark side. Obviously, it’s not uncommon to see some homeless people taking to the streets. This is not something people usually want to think about when they go there, but it’s true.

2 No matter how many wild tourists go there, Las Vegas actually has some places to relax

Las Vegas may always seem to be a place for people who want to celebrate all the time, and that’s mostly true. But there are really some places where they offer a nice place for people to relax and enjoy some quiet, which is nice.

1 It seems that many people go there to get married

Las Vegas is known for many things, and one of them is the fact that people go there to get married a lot. Las Vegas is a country of love, and maybe that’s why people go there to enter one of the many chapels there.

