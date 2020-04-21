10 photos of the most attractive women Penn Badgley have been found on their vacation

Penn Badgley is a simple dreamboat. Even when he’s playing a perfect monster on Netflix’s You. And like most hot kids, Penn has been surrounded by babies, so realistically attractive that it really makes us sick. However, Penn has really kept his love life under three great exceptions. Zoe Kravitz, his wife Domino Kerke and co-star Gossip Girl, the stunning and effortlessly suffocating Blake Lively.

It’s definitely hard to get honest holiday photos from Penn Badgley, let alone the variety of hot AF friends. But we have done our best to find the best.

Without further ado, here are 10 photos of the most attractive women with whom Penn Badgley has found a vacation.

10 girls with spots, lonely boy and Ryan Reynolds on vacation in Mexico

Popsugar

Long before Blake Lively found true love with Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was romantically linked to her screen friend Penn Badgley. According to People, Penn and Blake took a short romantic getaway to Paraiso de la Bonita, a luxury resort in Maya Riviera, Mexico. And the boy never looked warm together.

9 Lonely Boy is the Go-To Guy type for sunscreen

Popsugar and Pinterest

We all know that almost all of you and Gossip Girl fans will commit horrible acts to make Penn Badgley apply sunscreen to their bodies. Unfortunately for them, not all Blake Lively did such a treatment, while the two were on vacation together in May 2008 at the Mayan Riviera in Mexico, according to People.

8 A moment without recording is for PDA

Just Jared

According to Just Jared, this photo comes from one of Penn and Blake Lively’s free moments in New York. They were there in 2009 to shoot Gossip Girl, but managed to escape the hustle and bustle of the Upper East Side to enjoy the Meatpacking District for a short walk. Here were the corners of the paparazzi and they were forced to hide the PDA in which they had previously been involved.

7 Catn Dated Catwoman … How nice is that ??

Just Jared

For a good while, Penn Badgley was romantically linked to Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz, who will make her Selina Kyle / Catwoman debut in the next Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson. According to Just Jared, Penn and Zoe went public while enjoying the beach in Miami, Florida, which was one of their favorite vacation spots together.

6 A little more heat in Miami for Ya

Just Jared

Both Penn and Zoe looked hot AF while on holiday in Miami, Florida in December 2011. According to Jat Jared, the couple showed off their bodies. While the paparazzi wanted to see what she was doing under Penn’s clothes, she seemed much more anxious about Zoe. But who wouldn’t it be?

5 How many “You” fans would like to exchange places with Zoe Kravitz in Rome?

Just Jared

We are sure that many of you and gossip fans would love to exchange positions with Batman star Joe Kravitz back when he was dating Penn Badley. According to Just Jared, she and Penn enjoyed a bit of PDA while having lunch together in Rome, Italy. While it looked really romantic, these photos were taken just before the two separate ways.

Related to: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and The Cast Of The Batman Traveling Around the World

4 Perhaps these were their plans for walking the green mile of the relationship

Just Jared

Since these photos were taken shortly before Penn Badgley and Zoe Kravitz stopped her, according to Just Jared, they seem to be walking the green mile of the relationship. Again, the two seemed completely in love while wandering the romantic, historic streets of Rome, Italy.

3 Penn and Domino’s secret wedding

Popsugar

We know virtually nothing about Penn Badgley’s relationship with his wife, Domino Kirke, let alone details about their marriage. We have no idea what happened. However, according to Popsugar, the wedding was attended by Heidi Klum, Mariska Hargitay, Debra Messing, and designer Zac Posen, which is very nice.

Related: (John Legend And Chrissy Teigen) and 19 other Celeb couples who were married in Italy

2 Chillin ‘in New York with his wife

Popsugar

According to The Daily Mail, the paparazzi caught Penn Bandley going out with his wife long before it was announced that they were a couple. Penn and Domino Kirke, Jemima Kirke’s sister from Girls, were spotted at West Village in New York enjoying a smoothie and a falafel. This seems like a very scary first or second date for us.

Related: The best sushi in New York, Amsterdam and other major cities (According to stars like David Beckham and Justin Bieber)

1 pen with a hot baby in Coachella

Just Jared

Penn doesn’t look like the celebrity guy who would go to Coachella every year. But when she dated Zoe Kravitz in 2012, she was seduced. According to Just Jared, the dreamy Gossip Girl and You star is hiding behind dark shades at the festival. But it wouldn’t hurt to be there. After all, he had a beautiful baby to guide him.

Next: Dakota Johnson, Selena Gomez and 13 of the hottest babies ever in Coachella

Next

15 Perfect normal houses … In locations that have no feel



About the Author

Dylan Parker is a list and content writer working for Valnet Inc. He has written about things, Talko, Baby Gaga, Moms and Screen Rant. He specializes in entertainment, film and celebrity news. Dylan has also written for Narcity and various other editions of entertainment, food and travel.

More about Dylan Parker