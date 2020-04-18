10 photos of celebrities who caught a guard at Disney World

Disney World is one of the most popular places for a person to travel. This is a point that welcomes everyone and there is something for every type of person. There are things in Disney World that are aimed at families and things that are only for adults. According to theaffordablemouse.com, this place is extremely magical and many other locations do not have the magic that Disney World has.

Disney World seems to be busy all the time. There are a lot of nice things to do there, and one of them can meet famous people. Many celebrities check out Walt Disney World all the time, which proves that they are really like everyone else. Following are photos of them that are careless.

10 Looks Even Ariana Grande loves to ride the Disney World

gotceleb.com

There are many fun walks in many amusement parks. But perhaps some of the most enjoyable are in one or more of Disney’s parks. In this photo, it seems that the singer Ariana Grande is taking a walk in Disney World in Florida.

9 Even Katy Perry is a child at heart when it comes to the Disney world

twitter.com

Although singer Katy Perry is about to give birth to her first child, it seems that she is still a child at Disney World. But that’s true for everyone when they’re at Disney World. This is a magical place and makes people very happy.

8 Nick Jonas and Kate Hudson once took a walk there

tmz.com

Although Nick Jonas is married to someone else now, he seems to have had some wonderful memories with his ex, Kate Hudson. It seems that one of these wonderful memories was about the couple at Disney World, since they are in these three photos.

7 Matt Damon was spotted there before

twitter.com

Matt Damon is very famous, but in reality there are times when he seems quite unknown. This photo is one of them. It’s hard to guess who the person in this picture is, but he is. He even likes to spend some time at Disney.

6 Channing Tatum and Jessie J. have seen Disney

yahoo.com

It turns out that people who go to Disney World may meet someone like Channing Tatum or Jessie J, as they seem to be in Disney in this picture. However, it is not very likely that they will be together since they separated.

RELATED TO: 20 photos taken by passengers at Disney Cruises

5 It doesn’t look like Kylie Jenner even knew this photo was taken

tmz.com

It’s hard to imagine someone as rich and famous as Kylie Jenner enjoying some of the same things as average people, but she obviously does. One of these things is to spend a nice day at Disney World with her family. Such things are always nice.

4 John Stamos went there with his girlfriend and they don’t seem to be prepared for this picture

realitytvworld.com

While Disney World is mostly aimed at children, you don’t have to take a child with them to enjoy a trip there. Look at this picture of John Stamou and his girlfriend. Not all of them seem to have brought children with them to enjoy it.

RELATED TO: 20 photos taken by passengers at Disney Cruises

3 Katie Holmes probably didn’t expect to be photographed

popsugar.com

Katie Holmes is one of those celebrities that one rarely sees since she and her daughter live very private lives. However, this image of her is thrilled and she is getting ready to hug Minnie Mouse at Disney World there and it is obvious that she did not know that she was shot.

2 visitors may see Chris Evans during their trip

pinterest.com

Those who dream of finding the opportunity to meet Chris Evans just have to go to Disney World once. Obviously, he is a fan of the place. But the problem is that it looks like everyone else out there, so it can be hard to spot, unfortunately.

RELATED TO: 20 photos taken by the real mother of their Disneyland trip

1 It seems that Drew Barrymore was trapped in this picture

orlandosentinel.com

In this picture, it seems that Drew Barrymore is having a nice day with one of her children. However, she did not seem to expect to be photographed, especially when she was on a walk. In fact, he looks very wary of this cute photo.

NEXT: 10 honest facts about Disneyland that (almost) destroy the magic

Next

10 secrets for blind people living under the streets of Bucharest, Romania



About the Author

Christie has made many trips to the United States and plans to visit other countries in the future. Kirstie has been writing for various websites since 2016 and studied journalism and psychology at Jones County Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Some of the other sites Kirstie writes about are Screen Rant and Babygaga. She loves to knit and enjoys creating works from recycled materials.

More about Kirstie Landry