10 personal details have been shared about work in the world of Harry Potter magician

Harry Potter fans are arguably some of the most loyal fans out there, and although the book and movie series is long over, the magic is still good and truly alive in the world of Harry Potter magic. From choosing your stick (or sorting the stick, of course) and browsing Diagon Alley until a drop of butter beer at The Three Broomsticks and nausea on the walks, there’s nothing missing to keep you entertained on your visit.

There are many things that also entertain the staff. Staff say there is never a boring day in the magical world of magicians, and they share some of their confidential facts about what to expect (or not to expect) and the unusual things they see from park visitors.

10 Many visitors become really emotional when they visit

Through Klook

Visiting the Harry Potter class website, shopping trips and illegal social gatherings are too much for some of the toughest Potterheads. Wizarding World staff say it’s sometimes difficult to finish a shift without seeing some fans overwhelmed by the experience.

9 Staff are not allowed to invent their own Harry Potter fairy tales

Through Vice

As tempting as it can be to tell stories about their first quidditch game or hot arguments with Professor Snape, staff are not allowed to make their own Potterworld backgrounds. At the very least, they are not allowed to share these stories with visitors.

8 The staff testifies to many suggestions

Through Pinterest

A visit to the world of Harry Potter wizard is truly a magical experience for some of the most beloved visitors. Although couples with stellar eyes may think that engaging in front of Hogwarts will create a unique storytelling story, the staff reveals that it is really very common.

7 Many parents lose it completely to employees when their children are too early for walks

Through the US today

Everyone knows that walks have height restrictions for some reason. Well, almost everyone knows that. Obviously, many parents seem to believe that the rules do not apply to them and decide to disappoint their employees when their children are too young for walks. Too bad there is no real growth filter.

6 There are many more things than just going for walks

Through Twitter

Most of the Wizarding World crowds flock to the walks, but staff say there is much more to it than just looking for emotion. Catching a meal at The Three Broomsticks (and looking for elves while you’re at it), visiting the shops and watching the daily shows are also great alternatives.

5 Private parties are crazy expensive and crazy too

Through Orlando Informer

If you are lucky enough to be invited to a private party in the world of magic, it seems that you are in real pleasure. Rumor has it that these private events easily cost over $ 300,000 and can be quite wild nights, with exclusive use of walks and shops and endless food and entertainment.

Related: 5 things Disney parks do better than the world of Harry Potter wizard (& 5 things they don’t do)

4 The park reaches its maximum capacity almost every day

Through Orlando Informer

The park is trying to limit its capacity to an impressive 7,000 people, and that’s obviously a very achievable goal. Most days, especially during the peak season, the park easily hits this number and may even exceed it, as it usually leaves fewer visitors than is legally allowed.

Related to: 5 Wizarding World Of Harry Potter attractions worth really waiting in line (& 5 that aren’t)

3 celebrities have to get the Potter Fix too

Through the US today

Harry Potter’s madness is not just for the masses – the rich and famous are also big fans and can’t resist a trip to the magical world of magicians. Many Hollywood actors have been identified, such as Eddie Murphy and Seth Green, as well as some of the cast’s own members, such as Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy).

2 Staff are discouraged from making false British touches

Through YouTube

If you hear a staff member at Harry Potter’s Wizarding World speak a perfect English accent, chances are it’s genuine. The park hires many international employees, which explains why so many employees sound as if they could have just left the Potter set. But everyone else is discouraged from making a false British statement.

Related: 10 things you need to know before visiting the world of Harry Potter magician

1 J.K. Rowling banned the park from being sold

Through the biography

If you’ve already visited the park and are wondering why you couldn’t find a coke anywhere, it’s because J.K. Rowling asked not to be available to keep the magic alive. So it looks like you need to stick to the butter and pumpkin juice.

Next: 20 Harry Potter sets every fan should visit in Europe

Next

15 (best) things to do in Seattle (which is not the space needle)



About the Author

Hannah is a writer, reader, traveler, linguist, wife and fanatical dog from the United Kingdom. She is currently based in Calgary, where she lives with her Canadian husband and must often try not to accidentally offend unfortunate Canadians with her sarcastic British humor. When she’s not working, she enjoys spending a lot of time dreaming about how to make the world a better place and explore the countryside. A graduate of the University of Durham in modern languages, Hannah has spent a lot of time working and traveling abroad trying to perfect her French and Spanish accents and language skills, as well as experimenting with tapas, French cuisine and pastries. Her hope is that in the future she will continue her wandering travel days in the future as an independent writer and business owner. One of her current projects is managing Ripple Justice, a social justice blog that shares small ideas for daily change to make a more sustainable and moral world. He strongly believes that protecting our planet inherently means protecting its people, so you can often see it finding new and creative ways to minimize waste, reduce pollution and seek social justice in the local community and beyond. of it. After that, you’ll probably see blogging about it.

More about Hannah Blandon