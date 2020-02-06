10 Oscar-nominated films about musicians to watch

(Photos via 8 Mile / Universal, Almost Famous /

It is official Oscars season. The 2020 event will appear from 9 to ABC, with 24 categories being presented by the Academy prizes.

To prepare us for the best night of the year for film fans, we have compiled a list of 10 of our favorite films about musicians, fictional or not, who have been nominated in the past or have won an Oscar. View them below.

1. A star is born

The fourth interpretation of this classic story, A star is bornwas by far the best. Director Bradley Cooper Jackson Maine, a drunk, washed-up country musician who met Ally (Lady Gaga) while she gives an amazing performance of “La Vie En Rose” on a drag beam that he runs into. The film follows their immediate love, with Maine trying to get the inner songwriter and star from Ally. Gaga wrote history as the first person to be nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song in the same year. She then won Best Original Song for the emotional hit “Shallow”. Cooper was nominated for Best Actor, while the film was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Best Custom Scenario (and was robbed), Best image, Best cinematography and Best sound Mixing.

2. La Vie and Rose

La Vie and Rose you translate into ‘living in pink’ or ‘living through pink glasses’. The 2007 biographical film told the story of French singer Edith Piaf, who originally sang ‘La Vie En Rose’, just like the character of Lady Gaga in A star is born. Marion Cotillard took over the role of Piaf and won best actress for her performance. The film won an Oscar for Best Makeup And Hairstyling but lost in the Best Costume Design category.

3. Bohemian Rhapsody

The hit in the cash register of 2018 followed the creation and rise of rock royalties Queenwith Rami Malek portray vocal god Freddie Mercury. Malek won an Oscar for best actor after his excellent performance, while the film eventually won best sound mix, best sound editing and (controversial) best film editing.. Bohemian Rhapsody surpassed the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton to become the most profitable musical biopic of all time. Later it became the most profitable biography film ever, as well as the most profitable LGBTQ + film.

4. Straight Outta Compton

Straight Outta Compton followed the rise of Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, DJ Yella and MC Ren as one of the largest hip hop groups of all time, N.w.a.. It was the most brutal musical biopic after the crown on the 2005 film Walk across the line before Bohemian Rhapsody faltered the title in 2018. It was nominated for Best original scenario but lost from Spotlight.

5. Walk the line

This film from 2005 showed the legend of country music Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) in his early years, his romance between with June Carter (Reese Witherspoon) and his drug-filled path to fame. Witherspoon was the only one who took an Oscar home with her performance for Best Actress. Phoenix was nominated for Best Actor, and the film was nominated for Best Sound Mixing, Best Costume Design and Best Film Editing.

6. Almost famous

This semi-autobiographical story by Cameron Crowe follows a young William Miller (Patrick Fugit), who writes for Rolling stone in the early 70s while on the road with an upcoming fictional rock band, Stillwater. Almost Famous won the best original screenplay and was nominated for best supporting actress (Kate Hudson and Frances McDormand) and best film adaptation.

7. 8 miles

8 miles follows B-Rabbit (Eminem) while struggling to launch his career in a genre dominated by African-American musicians. Eminem won an Oscar for Best Original Song and became the first hip-hop artist ever to win an Academy Award.

8. Ray

This film from 2004 shows the life of R&B musician Ray Charles. Jamie Foxx portrayed Charles, focusing on the rise and life of the blind piano star who lost his eyesight at the age of 7, not too long after seeing his younger brother drown. Foxx won Best Actor for his performance, while the film won Best Sound Mixing. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Costume Design and Best Film Editing.

9. Miners’ daughter

Coal Miner’s Daughter was the biographical film from 1980 that followed the story of country singer Loretta Lynn, who has a song of the same name. The film showed her early years that she was born into a poor family, married at the age of 13 and grew up to become country music fame. Sissy Spacek portrayed Lynn and won an Oscar for best actress for her performance. The film was nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design and Best Film Editing.

10. Rocketman

Rocketman was the 2019 hit movie about rock legend Elton John. The film followed John (Taron Egerton) through his struggle as a young, talented boy to his fame, including his first American appearance at the Troubadour in West Hollywood. The film has been nominated for Best Original Song (“I’m going to love me again”).

