10 of the most dangerous beaches in Southeast Asia (worth 10 visits this peak season)

The holiday season may be over for many, but the fun never ends at these top tropical destinations.

Southeast Asia hides some of the most pristine miracles known to mankind, and the region is also rich in natural heritage, disgracing all wonders of the world and making every country unique. For example, the nightlife in Thailand and Singapore is superior to other countries, Malaysia is proud of its luxury resorts and Indonesia has Bali. Southeast Asia is the tropical paradise of the world.

Although beautiful enough, there is danger in some parts, so this list will help you ensure a safer, trouble-free experience.

So without further ado, grab your sunscreen and surfboards as we count down: 10 of the most dangerous beaches in Southeast Asia and 10 worth visiting this peak season.

20 Garbage Season: Kuta Beach, Bali (dangerous)

via Buscar Photo

Presenting the dirtiest beach in Bali, Kuta Beach. This once beautiful destination in Indonesia is now a crowded and polluted mess and swimming here does not look very pleasant. Unless the government implements a GREAT remediation program, Kuta Beach remains a landfill.

19 A Hidden Gem: An Bang Beach, Vietnam (must-visit)

via Thrillist

According to HiddenHoiAn, An Bang Beach is the only beach in Hoi An that is worth mentioning. The neighboring Cua Dai beach has been hit hard by erosion and has since been closed for repair. Enjoy water sports and don’t forget to visit Soul Kitchen: a beach bar complete with food and entertainment. Cheap but tasty.

18 Piracy Alert: Sidapan Beach, Sabah (Dangerous)

via Wikisabah

It is not worth going here because Malaysian troops patrol the area heavily and countries around the world have issued travel alerts for the entire Sabah region and it is also the location of the last large-scale abduction in Malaysia and a host of others tragedies, including the drowning of some strangers.

17 Picture Perfect: Beaches on the island of Nusa Penida, Indonesia (must-visit)

via Pinterest

For maximum envy on social media, go to Nusa Penida Island. Undoubtedly the most beautiful place in Bali and a tourist hotspot, in contradiction with the bustle of city life. You will not find boutique restaurants, night clubs or tall buildings, but a relaxed and unknown tropical adventure awaits you instead.

16 Uncharted: Andaman Beach, Sentinel Island (Dangerous)

via Ara Llegim

Reports from a cannibalistic tribe emerged when a 27-year-old American tourist lost his life trying to get in touch with people on Andaman Beach on North Sentinel Island. Located just a few miles off the coast of Myanmar, this area is prohibited because the locals are known to fire arrows at anyone who dares to take a step on the island.

15 Redeveloped and reopened: Boracay, Philippines (must-visit)

via Travel + Leisure

Boracay was once the most beautiful beach in Southeast Asia. However, that all changed when erosion and pollution took its toll on the world-famous white sand and crystal clear waters on the coast. The tourist ban has since been lifted (October 2018) and you can experience the warm locals, delicious food and best of all: banana boats.

14 Deadly: Koh Rong Beach, Cambodia (Dangerous)

via The Independent

According to Khmer Times, there is “violence on this jungle island,” and this is true. The region has seen an increase in crime: foreigners attacked by locals, hotel robberies and thieves in broad daylight. And last October of 2019, the body of a missing British backpacker was found by authorities while further investigation was being conducted.

13 Lovers’ Paradise: Patong Beach, Thailand (must-visit)

via Go, travel to Thailand

Although it is busy enough and more focused on adults, it is the safest in Thailand. Locals tend to pay too much for the various activities, but you would agree to take that over Koh Tao beach and save yourself from some dangerous, unwanted incidents. Enjoy the Go Go Bars and night clubs and experience the world-famous Thai hospitality for yourself.

12 Cursed?: Jomtien Beach, Thailand (Dangerous)

via Bangkok Post

This beach is literally dead, according to a TripAdvisor review. Apparently this region seems to be under a deadly curse: the lifeless body of a homeless woman was found only a few months ago, a British tourist also “accidentally” fell from a condominium balcony in the neighborhood and dozens of dead sea turtles were washed up.

11 favorite dive site: Pantai Cenang Beach, Malaysia (must-visit)

via Cultuurreis

Prepare to wet your Crocs and socks if you are planning a trip to the best beach in Langkawi. This beach is 500 miles from Kuala Lumpur and is the cleanest and most peaceful beach to date with many activities to choose from: shopping, eating or just relaxing. Diving is the main highlight and it is nice to see wildlife in the ocean in its natural state, far from the destruction that man has caused.

10 Killer Currents: Muara Beach, Brunei (Dangerous)

via YouTube

Another deadly beach is in Brunei. Muara beach has also claimed lives, even though it is beautiful. Incidents include jet ski collisions, drowning cases and boat accidents. This beach is great for picnics and not much else. Consider this as a second option among all other beaches in Brunei.

9 Awesome Nightlife At: Tanjong Beach, Singapore (must-visit)

via Asia Bars

Sentosa Island is the best all-in-one vacation island in Southeast Asia and is known for Universal Studios, Resorts World and some artificial beaches. Tanjong Beach stands out among all of them as the center of nightlife, so if you feel like a rave or concert, you should place it at the top of your list. Access to the Beach Club is free unless a major event takes place.

8 Most disgusting: Tungku Beach, Brunei (dangerous)

via YouTube

Tungku Beach is another big disappointment and earned only 3/5 stars on TripAdvisor. “The most disgusting beach”, stated by a reviewer, and only accessible if you check in at the local resorts. It also looks like all the garbage in the world has accumulated there.

7 Artificial paradise: Cambo Beach, Cambodia (must-visit)

via Cambo Beach Club

This artificial beach resort is located in the center of Siem Reap, complete with a 30-meter saltwater swimming pool, fun tabletop games and excellent but affordable dining options day and night. Join the regular DJs during every happy hour or bring your family on a Sunday for special offers. Keep in mind that the weekdays are more aimed at seniors.

6 “Death Island” Koh Tao Beach, Thailand (Dangerous)

via daily mail

It is not called “Death Island” for nothing. It is so bad that they have to give a warning to tourists not to visit the island, with more than 11 horrific incidents with foreigners ending in a tragedy. Criminals seem to be targeting backpackers and couples, so it’s best to send away completely and consider other options.

5 Serene And Sacred: Chaung Tha Beach, Myanmar (must-visit)

via Ostello Bello

Affordable resorts are scattered throughout the region (from $ 50 a night), along with the clean and safe beach. Enjoy the fresh seafood and lay with your love over the white sand, with coconut in hand. Take a selfie on the Kyauk Pahto pagoda as seen on Lonely Planet. Chaung Tha is the perfect place to relax and immerse yourself in a relaxed tropical life.

4 Rough Seas: Koh Samui, Thailand (Dangerous)

via ABC News

Search all incidents on this beach and all you see is death. Do not visit this beach unless you are traveling in groups of 10 or more because the number of incidents with foreigners has increased: frequent quarrels and rough seas await you on Koh Samui Beach.

3 Natural recreation: Berakas Beach, Brunei (must-visit)

via YouTube

Berakas Beach is beautifully serene, very clean, family and picnic friendly. Although it has loud music and sand flies, it does make up for a good BBQ. Also ranked 4/5 on TripAdvisor, it’s safe enough. The only drawback is that it closes early at 6 p.m.

2 Mass Fish Deaths At: Ha Tinh Beach, Vietnam (Dangerous)

via San Diego Tribune

The Marine Life 2016 disaster made the local population unemployed and affected local businesses and the surrounding areas. Ha Tinh beach in Vietnam is also one of the hardest hit areas and is in fact a poisonous coast because dead fish accumulate in the sand (almost 2 tons of fish washed ashore this year). The good side is that according to Booking.com you can get huge discounts at hotels in the area, starting from 10 euros per night.

1 Playground for adults: Mui Ne Beach, Vietnam (must-visit)

via Travindr.de

Mui Ne Beach used to be a fishing village according to Lonely Planet, but now it is laid out with seaside resorts and hotels. Mui Ne is classified as a medium-sized resort and a famous para-surfing spot and is located near Fairy Spring (orange sand dunes that form a river from an underground water stream).