10 My Chemical Romance memes with which we all bought tour tickets

My chemical romance finally announced a North American tour and broke the internet when the tickets went on sale on Friday. The band announced their first American tour in nine years last week with the video ‘A summoning …’ full of Easter eggs.
Although we knew that tickets would be a hot commodity, we did not expect the total chaos that would arise online.
The entire tour was sold out within six hours, but those who could buy tickets didn’t have the easiest time.
Thanks to the internet we could all enjoy our shared misery together. We have found 10 of the best memes that perfectly describe our feelings when we try to get hold of tickets. You can view these below.
When you and your friends were setting up a strategy to get tickets and actually gathered like the Avengers
me and the team preparing for My Chemical Romance tickets to go on sale pic.twitter.com/kdObYwJ8Kq
– Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) January 31, 2020
You plan to risk your entire identity if you have not received tickets
If I don’t get tickets today to see my chemical romance, I’ll retire as an emo
– (@JohnnieGuilbert) January 31, 2020
This meme was actually us on our computers waiting for tickets that went on sale
# MyChemicalRomance fans are preparing to fight Ticketmaster about those ticket prices pic.twitter.com/sXTAHN4B91
– ☝🏼☕️ (@JuanCafecito) January 31, 2020
When we saw how many people stood in line and became irritated
Judging the 2000+ people for me for #MyChemicalRomance tickets such as: pic.twitter.com/BLnPJi7BIz
– Dustin Brewer (@dstnbrwr) January 31, 2020
And waiting for your turn felt like an entire eternity.
When I started waiting for Ticketmaster on My Chemical Romance tickets
vs
When it’s finally my turn pic.twitter.com/RWdrHUqQse
– Dustin Brewer (@dstnbrwr) January 31, 2020
When the price rises as a result of demand, this was just as logical as this tweet.
BREAKING: My Chemical Romance announces new tour date in a deflated municipal swimming pool; Ticketmaster must charge 10k and four whole fingernails per ticket and fans must pile on each other’s shoulders with at least four people high per square foot
– sexually confident virgin (@RustedGuts) January 31, 2020
We were certainly this a few times when we thought there was no hope left.
for personal reasons (unable to get my chemical romance cards) I will die.
– rad dad (@ohemgeeijizzed) January 31, 2020
When we finally got the prize and felt like the kids at Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.
Waited more than ten years, but my time has finally come 🕯💀 #mychemicalromance pic.twitter.com/H45pJuX8hG
– Lindsey (@lnds_y) January 31, 2020
And the emotions struck us because we were actually going to a My Chemical Romance show in 2020.
I have tickets to see My Chemical Romance in Sacramento. I’ve looked at what life is, it’s not going well pic.twitter.com/ssOPGKo8eD
– (@JohnnieGuilbert) January 31, 2020
When we started preparing for the big show day, including the amazing amount of eyeliner that we will definitely wear.
Everyone who scored my chemical romance tickets rn pic.twitter.com/z1LZU3CAvd
– Cotton Kandi (@_CottonKandiKid) January 31, 2020
You can view the full list of My Chemical Romance tour dates below with the remaining tickets available here.
dates:
03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Showgrounds (download Melbourne)
03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Parramatta Park (Download Sydney)
25/03 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs
28/03 – Osaka, JP @ INTEX Osaka
29/03 – Chiba, JP @ Download festival
06/18 – Milton Keynes, UK @Stadium MK
06/20 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK
06/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK
06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
07/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest
07/06 – Bonn, THE @KUNST! RACES
07/11 – Moscow, RU @ Gorky Park
09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/11 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/23 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
26-09 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
30-09 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum