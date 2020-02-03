10 My Chemical Romance memes with which we all bought tour tickets

(Photo via YouTube)

My chemical romance finally announced a North American tour and broke the internet when the tickets went on sale on Friday. The band announced their first American tour in nine years last week with the video ‘A summoning …’ full of Easter eggs.

Although we knew that tickets would be a hot commodity, we did not expect the total chaos that would arise online.

The entire tour was sold out within six hours, but those who could buy tickets didn’t have the easiest time.

Thanks to the internet we could all enjoy our shared misery together. We have found 10 of the best memes that perfectly describe our feelings when we try to get hold of tickets. You can view these below.

When you and your friends were setting up a strategy to get tickets and actually gathered like the Avengers

me and the team preparing for My Chemical Romance tickets to go on sale pic.twitter.com/kdObYwJ8Kq

– Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) January 31, 2020

You plan to risk your entire identity if you have not received tickets

If I don’t get tickets today to see my chemical romance, I’ll retire as an emo

– (@JohnnieGuilbert) January 31, 2020

This meme was actually us on our computers waiting for tickets that went on sale

# MyChemicalRomance fans are preparing to fight Ticketmaster about those ticket prices pic.twitter.com/sXTAHN4B91

– ☝🏼☕️ (@JuanCafecito) January 31, 2020

When we saw how many people stood in line and became irritated

Judging the 2000+ people for me for #MyChemicalRomance tickets such as: pic.twitter.com/BLnPJi7BIz

– Dustin Brewer (@dstnbrwr) January 31, 2020

And waiting for your turn felt like an entire eternity.

When I started waiting for Ticketmaster on My Chemical Romance tickets

vs

When it’s finally my turn pic.twitter.com/RWdrHUqQse

– Dustin Brewer (@dstnbrwr) January 31, 2020

When the price rises as a result of demand, this was just as logical as this tweet.

BREAKING: My Chemical Romance announces new tour date in a deflated municipal swimming pool; Ticketmaster must charge 10k and four whole fingernails per ticket and fans must pile on each other’s shoulders with at least four people high per square foot

– sexually confident virgin (@RustedGuts) January 31, 2020

We were certainly this a few times when we thought there was no hope left.

for personal reasons (unable to get my chemical romance cards) I will die.

– rad dad (@ohemgeeijizzed) January 31, 2020

When we finally got the prize and felt like the kids at Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

Waited more than ten years, but my time has finally come 🕯💀 #mychemicalromance pic.twitter.com/H45pJuX8hG

– Lindsey (@lnds_y) January 31, 2020

And the emotions struck us because we were actually going to a My Chemical Romance show in 2020.

I have tickets to see My Chemical Romance in Sacramento. I’ve looked at what life is, it’s not going well pic.twitter.com/ssOPGKo8eD

– (@JohnnieGuilbert) January 31, 2020

When we started preparing for the big show day, including the amazing amount of eyeliner that we will definitely wear.

Everyone who scored my chemical romance tickets rn pic.twitter.com/z1LZU3CAvd

– Cotton Kandi (@_CottonKandiKid) January 31, 2020

You can view the full list of My Chemical Romance tour dates below with the remaining tickets available here.

dates:

03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Showgrounds (download Melbourne)

03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Parramatta Park (Download Sydney)

25/03 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs

28/03 – Osaka, JP @ INTEX Osaka

29/03 – Chiba, JP @ Download festival

06/18 – Milton Keynes, UK @Stadium MK

06/20 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

06/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

07/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest

07/06 – Bonn, THE @KUNST! RACES

07/11 – Moscow, RU @ Gorky Park

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/11 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/23 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

26-09 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

30-09 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum