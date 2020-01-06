Loading...

In 2020, a ton of incredible albums are celebrating their 10th anniversary, and that said, we are looking back at some of the best breakdowns of 2010. Whether it’s from a song on a debut album or a hit in breakout, 2010 had many heavy songs that deserve to be revisited as they celebrate a decade of existence.

Take a look below for 10 of the most brutal outages that will turn 10 this year.

1. Periphery – “Icarus Lives”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfOnq-zXXBw (/ integrated)

Periphery are pioneers of the djent movement, and after five years of music, the group let their first album explode. “Icarus Lives” stands out as one of the best songs on the album (and in all their discography, by the way), with the groove that comes before the solos around the two-minute mark taking the song from good to excellent.

2. Dillinger’s escape plan – “Adieu, Joconde”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YY-JkeXK4dU (/ integrated)

Dillinger’s escape plan have had iconic moments throughout their careers, but nothing in their discography fully captures all aspects of their multifaceted sound, as well as “Adieu, Joconde”. complete chaos.

3. Parkway Walk – “Troubles”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkcabeM6MH8 (/ integrated)

Parkway promenadeS Deep blue is a straight banger from start to finish, but the breakdown that crosses after the first chorus in “Unrest” is one of their heaviest instances. From the optimistic energy with which the song starts to the beatdown chorus riff, it’s hard to imagine that the track can get much heavier, but they go ahead and do just that.

Read more: 10 explosive breakdowns heavier than the fireworks on July 4

4. The acacia strain – “The impaler”

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jerniapBd0s (/ incorporated)

The grinding of the low-end on the acacia strain“The Impaler” is one of the most sarcastic grooves in deathcore, but the group is also the master of breaking up. As the song hits the 1:40 mark, they slap a chug in the palm with a shrill sound going through to create one of the nastiest moments you can imagine.

5. The devil wears Prada – “Revive”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eou5nuDVbQY (/ integrated)

The devil wears Prada really stepped up their game in terms of metal right on their Zombie EP. From tight groove riffs in the intro to thrash riffs mixed throughout, “Revive” stands out among a pack of perfect songs, with a devastating breakdown that takes place a little after a minute and a half in the song.

Learn more: 10 best acoustic interpretations of heavy songs if you’re tired of breakdowns

6. Whitechapel – “Sermon of Murder”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKtjPqdkkoM (/ integrated)

Each song WhitechapelS A new era of corruption could probably be classified for the most difficult moments of 2010, but “Murder Sermon” does a very good job in proposing arrangements to break the skull. The entire track is basically a massive beatdown cut between quick beats, but the final breakdown after the melodic guitar breaks hits like nothing else on the disc.

7. Tony Danza Tapdance’s extravagance – “I am Sammy Jankis”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCrFXxwTxJY (/ integrated)

One of the best songs of the extravagance of Tony Danza Tapdance, “I Am Sammy Jankis” has tons of beatdown riffs and chaotic math tracks to keep any heavy music fan engaged. The basic breakdown with the very technical riffing mixed with the granted deep chugs is one of the greatest moments in history and still deserves to be recognized 10 years later.

Read more: 40 most anticipated albums of 2020 in alternative, metal and beyond

8. Norma Jean – “The anthem of angry brides”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vuh7rKDp7eM (/ integrated)

Norma JeanS meridional as the band further explored their melodic side, and although there are a lot of catchy and accessible tracks through the album, it wouldn’t be a Norma Jean album without a bit of chaos. “The Anthem Of The Angry Brides” employs a wild skitter technique throughout the song, but the final breakdown brings him closer to one of the most emblematic moments of the group.

9. Oceano – “armed”

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mlsdx_IDhwQ (/ embedded)

Oceano made an impressive start in the deathcore scene with their debut album, and doubling up with another record just a year later allowed them to get their eyes on their band while the scene was still hot. Contagion has had some really evil outages on the whole album, but the closing sequence at the end of “Weaponized” shows how bad this band can sound.

10. The chariot – “David De La Hoz”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3q5n24QDlk (/ integrated)

Carriage will become one of the most chaotic hardcore bands, and their eclectic sound shines through Long life. The offbeat aspects of the group stand out very well on “David De La Hoz” when they play a slightly offbeat breakdown to support the spoken word section, courtesy of Listener’s Dan Smith.