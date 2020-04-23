10 most beautiful bikinis Sophie Turner wore on vacation

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is definitely one of our favorite inspirations for style, and while we love seeing her with her husband Joe Jonas (whom she really met on the internet) – today’s list is about Sophie. We have already taken some photos of the Queen in the North on vacation that have Joe Jonas sweating as well as all the destinations we have seen without her famous husband, but today we take a look at the impeccable beach of Sophie Turner style.

From simple, elegant bikinis to fun and fashionable swimsuits – if you keep scrolling, you’ll be inspired by holiday fashion! Okay, now it’s – 10 of the most beautiful bikinis Sophie Turner wore on vacation!

10 Let’s start with this green bikini that fits the star perfectly

To start our list, we decided to go with this deep green bikini that the Game of Thrones star spotted wearing while on vacation with her family at a luxury private resort in Miami. Honestly, this cut and color fit the actress perfectly!

9 Here is a one-piece plaid that was moved on a yacht

Next on our list is this striking swimsuit of a piece that Sophie Turner was spotted rocking while on a large, fancy yacht. We have to admit that this is definitely one of those swimsuits that not everyone can pull off – but Sophie Turner does it 100%!

8 And then there’s this fun swimsuit that doesn’t look amazing on Sophie

We absolutely love this incompatible girly complex that the Hollywood star appeared on a short vacation. Specifically, we love the unique blouse with a t-shirt and combine it with some live red bikinis it was definitely the perfect choice for this look!

7 Here’s Sophie in a pink bikini with Game Of Thrones Co-Star Maisie Williams

Let’s move on to this Sophie Turner photo with Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams. Over the years, the two have become very close friends, so it’s no surprise that they also went on vacation together – where Sophie decided to throw on a little pink bikini!

6 And here’s the actress rocking a Floral pattern

Another bikini on our list is this circus pattern that the star appeared to be wearing in a photo she shared with her fans on social media. We definitely love the flower pattern and the bikini cut looks great for Sophie!

5 Sophie is often spotted in this simple gray bikini

Then on our list is this gray bikini that the star of Game of Thrones has often seen in recent years, which definitely means one of her favorites, and we can definitely see why – she looks absolutely incredible for the actress!

4 And here’s a pink piece she wore in her honeymoon

Sophie Turner went on a luxury honeymoon in the Maldives with her husband Joe Jonas, said Hello Magazine, and while there, the actress wore this pretty pink swimsuit that we couldn’t see much of – but it’s safe to say that it’s beautiful as Sophie doesn’t make bad fashion choices!

3 We absolutely love this black and white

How beautiful is this nervous swimsuit in the star of Game of Thrones rocking while sunbathing by the pool? We are absolutely here for the black pants with a high waist and the extremely cool bikini – Sophie, can you tell us where we can buy this?

2 Like this patterned black swimsuit, it also moved on a yacht

Another beautiful swimsuit that has reached our list is this black with tiny flowers in what the actress wore with a belt around her waist for this extra piece of glam while in Miami, reports Harpers Bazaar. We never thought about it, but you can bet we’ll try it during our next vacation!

1 Finally, here’s Sophie jumping into the water in a simple white swimsuit that not everyone can pull off – but she definitely does.

To complete our list, we decided to go with this simple white one-piece swimsuit which is definitely something that can easily look ridiculous to many people – but Sophie Turner definitely took it off while jumping from a luxury yacht in the water!

