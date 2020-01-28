[Photos via Bleeding Through / SharpTone Records, From Autumn to Ashes, The Number Twelve Looks Like You / Overlord Music]

Metallic core dominated the metal scene for most of the turn of the century, and continued to direct the general public. While some groups have undoubtedly achieved the recognition they deserve, others have gone under the radar when they have the potential to go further. Lack of fan support has ended many of these groups, but they are viewed much more favorably today and, in some cases, have even returned in one way or another.

Take a look below for 10 bands that should have been much larger when they were actively touring and recording.

1. The shadows fall

The new wave of American heavy metal has brought us countless incredible bands such as Killswitch Engage, Lamb of God and Norma Jean, but this boom in the scene finally fell and left many acts behind. Shadows fall are among those who, for no particular reason, have stopped clicking with big music fans despite the improvement of their equipment on each release. Their farewell was rather disappointing, but interest seems to have picked up since their last album, and drummer Jason Bittner said the group “was waiting for the right time” to schedule a meeting.

2. Botch

botch created the noisy, feedback-laden metalcore model that bands like Norma Jean and carriage followed, but unfortunately did not resonate with the fans until much later. The group split in 2002 for several reasons, such as the writer’s blockage and the tension between members, but looking back on their legacy now, members wonder where the fans were at the end of the years 90s and early 2000s because they were constantly forgotten.

3. Bleeding

Born as an offshoot of eighteen visions, Bleeding took off quickly in the metalcore scene of the 2000s with a unique approach to the genre, incorporating symphonic elements and increasing the melodic influences of death metal, but their success was not enough to keep them. The group faced financial troubles towards the end, and fans noticed it a little too late, but they came back in 2018 with a new killer record and sporadically book unique shows now for diehards.

4. Poison the well

Poison the well never really exploded like they could have, but their sound has found its place among modern metalcore bands. After creating five stellar albums between 1999 and 2009, they stopped it, but if their 2015/2016 reunion shows demonstrated anything, there is always a demand for their return, and the public would probably be more receptive this time.

5. Dead To Fall

Dead to fall had a tight melodic approach influenced by death metal on metalcore like many of their peers such as Darkest Hour and As i would diebut for whatever reason, they didn’t take off the same way with the fans at the time. They were well respected by their peers, but years of touring without fan support led to financial problems and their demise in 2008. They are apparently working on new music since 2017, but nothing has materialized yet, though nothing new from them. would be gladly accepted.

6. The Bled

The Bled were always in an odd position in various scenes when they were around. They were too heavy to fit on poppier tours and too soft for full metal tours, but they always made a commitment to make the music they wanted to create. Genre lines mean a lot less to people these days, however, and nostalgia for the raw melodic era of Myspace metalcore is at an all time high, meaning their sound could easily capture a whole new audience that would be more receptive as people at the outset. .

7. The number twelve looks like you

The number twelve looks like you unfairly seemed to be a product of the time they were originally due to their name, but their chaotic and jumping metalcore genre is widely regarded as desirable now. Surprisingly, they came back last year with one of their best albums to date, Wild gods, and people definitely warmed up with their presence while they were gone, as their return got ridiculous but well-deserved hype.

8. He is dying today

He dies today had a radio-sweet version of metalcore that still had a punch, but they were still an intermediate group in terms of popularity. They continued to get good support spots on tours with major numbers, but never left this place. Since they were teenagers when they started the band, they could probably make a much bigger impact today with a mature sense of songwriting and their already tight skills.

9. From fall to ashes

After taking an indefinite break in 2008, From autumn to ashes explained that they had reached their natural conclusion. Obviously, they weren’t ready to hang up, given that they returned in 2015 for a few reunion shows. They haven’t become a major player like many of their peers, but there is still a rabid fan base that has only grown in their absence while waiting for a return tour to be announced.

10. Gwen Stacy

If there ever was a time to My space metalcore bands to make a comeback, it’s time. Given the number of nostalgic reunions that have occurred recently, Gwen Stacy would be a prime candidate for a return. They pretended to be another metalcore band in the mid-2000s, but now had tons of riff bands. Unfortunately, after their unique reunion show in 2014, they confirmed that they would not be relaunching the group.