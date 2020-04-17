10 Luxury Caravanserais in the Caribbean Worst (according to Trip Advisor photos)

Many people visit all-inclusive resorts and it’s easy to see why. The idea of ​​relaxing on a sunny beach, and listening to the waves moving close by is something almost everyone loves in one place or another. But choosing the right resort can be difficult. According to tripsavvy.com, there are many things for a person to remember if they are trying to choose one.

For example, they need to know if they want to go to someone who welcomes children or not. There are many all-inclusive resorts for adults and there are also many family friendly ones. But photos can tell someone what to expect. Following are photos of resorts in the Caribbean that are not the best.

10 The pools at Sunscape Puerto Plata are really dirty

Sunscape Puerto Plata looks like a nice place, but there are some parts of it that are not so nice. Judging by the appearance of this photo, it seems that the staff members there are not interested enough for their guests to do the work to clean their pools.

9 visitors could be injured by easily broken plastic in Viva Wyndham V Heavens

Getting injured is a very serious matter, and it’s not usually what someone wants to do when they’re on vacation. But it seems that this can happen to people who go to Viva Wyndham V Heavens. The plastic in this picture could easily hurt someone very badly.

8 It seems that some employees at Divi Carina Bay could distract people from their vacation, which is not cool

No one wants to distract employees at an all-inclusive resort while trying to enjoy their time there, but that can easily happen at Divi Carina Bay. It seems quite obvious that this guy is working in front of visitors who are trying hard to relax.

7 Sleeping on Melia Nassau Beach can be uncomfortable as some people have broken beds

People deserve to be comfortable when they are on vacation. However, it seems that those who choose to go to Melia Nassau Beach will not have the most comfortable experience. Instead, they may end up in rooms with broken beds, which is terrible.

6 Staff members at Pineapple Beach Club Antigua do not seem to pay much attention to visitors.

The beautiful all-inclusive resorts have staff members who are attentive and those who are really interested in their guests. But it doesn’t look like those who work at Pineapple Beach Club Antigua treat their visitors that way, as they don’t pay any attention to them in this picture.

5 people in Divi Aruba save their chairs, which could mean that it is not enough for everyone

All-inclusive resorts are supposed to have several chairs for everyone. But again, visitors don’t have to save their seats while going to do other activities and something that can prevent others from sitting when they sit in a popular resort like Divi Aruba.

4 The bathtubs at Coral Costa Caribe are clean

Coral Costa Caribe looks like a very nice place to go until you take a look at some of the bathtubs inside the rooms where people are placed. They are absolutely disgusting, and travelers should never face such things.

3 It seems that one of the staff of Holiday Inn Resort has problems with customers

Some staff members in all-inclusive resorts are very good people, which is great. But at the same time, there are others who are very rude to the people who go there. Judging by what can be seen in this picture, it seems that the people at Holiday Inn Resort are rude.

2 Alexandra Resort does not always offer its customers the best view of their rooms

People in all-inclusive resorts usually have some really nice rooms, which also have great views from their balconies and windows. However, it does not seem that people living in Alexandra Resort can enjoy a wonderful view so, judging by what is seen in the photo of this traveler.

1 There are many bugs that need to be addressed in Barcelo Bavaro Palace

One big problem that many people tend to face when going to all-inclusive resorts is bugs. The problem is not that there are errors outside, but rather that there are errors in the rooms where people are placed. There seem to be a lot of them in the Barcelo Bavaro Place.

