(Photos via Cameo)

Social media has undoubtedly made some of our favorite musicians and celebrities more accessible, and nothing beats Cameo.

If you do not know what Cameo is, it is an application that allows you to “reserve” your favorite artists, actors, musicians and more to create videos personalized for you.

Read more: Machine Gun Kelly reveals the name of the pop-punk album produced by Travis Barker

Whether you want to send someone an amazing birthday message from their favorite band, or just want to hear an artist obsessing over you say your name, the platform is filled with performing artists who can give it a shot hand.

Discover 10 different people from the scene who are making videos on Cameo for your next gift.

1. Andy Black and Juliet Simms

I just received a cameo from Andy Black & Juliet Simms #cameofameo https://t.co/JhE35VOoVj via @bookcameo did this for my little sister why I cry, she will love it when I show her later thank you @andyblack and @JulietSimmsALL ❤️❤️❤️

– = jem = (@mayers_jeanette) July 26, 2019

This powerful couple makes videos for $ 75 that are not only totally addictive, but also benefit charity. Part of the product of Andy Biersack and Juliet SimmsThe videos benefit Milo’s Sanctuary, a non-profit organization that takes care of cats.

2. Ben Bruce of Ask Alexandria

My @benjaminbruce cameo never fails to cheer me up. I tear each time .. I look forward to meeting you again and giving you the criticisms of a few things .. My hero <3 pic.twitter.com/V5BjnPjMgZ

– Dark Wing Tozier-Winchester🔪⚰️ (@toomuchdory) November 16, 2017

Ask Alexandria guitarist Ben bruce also sells videos on the platform for the benefit of charity. A personalized message from him will cost you $ 50, but part of the benefits will benefit (RED), an organization that fights to end AIDS.

3. Aaron Pauley of Of Mice & Men

I was invited today to join this site called Cameo. You can now hire me to shout at your loved ones. https://t.co/yUBjZftqMj

– Aaron Pauley (@aaronpauley) May 21, 2019

If you like Of mice and Men, you need to buy yourself a video from lead singer Aaron Pauley. The best part is that Pauley only charges $ 25 for a video, so you can probably justify the purchase a little more.

Read more: Sugar Ray singer abandons wife’s boyfriend via Cameo

4. Vic Fuentes by Pierce The Veil

I’m on @cameo! If you want me to send you or a friend a personalized video message, I will give all the money I earn to @ltdfoundation! Let’s help make dreams come true today! Use the promotional code “livingthedream” to get 10% discount only for today. https://t.co/DOC6ZFCRKd

– Vic Fuentes (@piercethevic) August 18, 2019

Pierce the veilS Vic Fuentes also uses the platform to raise awareness of charity. He sells videos for $ 45 to benefit his organization Living The Dream, which helps make the dreams of children and young adults with life-threatening illnesses come true.

5. Reece Alan d’Oh, Weatherly

My sister gave me a cameo from @reecealann for my birthday and REECE ITS VERY DANGEROUS TO DRIVE BY TAKING A VIDEO but thank you https://t.co/VNPwqibfw6

– Madi Reed ⛅️ (@madixreed) August 14, 2019

Former Oh, Weatherly guitarist / singer Reece Alan sells custom Cameo videos to fans for just $ 10, so it’s definitely worth it to buy one to show off in front of your friends.

Learn more: There is a cameo in “Bohemian Rhapsody” that almost nobody knows

6. Chris Fronzak from Attila

Do you want me to make a personalized video for you? Let’s do it!

Click on this link 🔥https: //t.co/04jFKZ5ps3 pic.twitter.com/fbGSPfa3mK

– Metalcore Gatsby 😈 (@ FRONZ1LLA) December 19, 2019

Fronz invite fans to “party” with him on Cameo, and because of his wild personality, who knows what his videos will entail. It sells for $ 27 each, making it a total theft for fans Attila Fans.

7. Like Smith of the Living Word

Quick message from @matthorndrums & @tellesmith here, we are both available on @BookCameo for personalized videos!

Ask questions, ask for room breakdowns, send your friends a happy birthday video or more!

Book Such: https://t.co/DRN2mmndci

Book Matt: https://t.co/blpLURQ51i pic.twitter.com/NUAJtMMzcZ

– THE WORD ALIVE {NEW SONG OUT NOW} (@TheWordAlive) October 21, 2019

The living word singer Telle Smith invites fans to be creative with their cameo requests, which he sells for $ 30. And he really does, given that he made his Cameo introduction video on the side of the road after a car accident, so nothing is out of reach. In addition, all profits from this month will be donated to Australian firefighting charities. Drummer Matt Horn is also on Cameo, which you can reserve for $ 5.

Read more: Every time I die, shout “Pawn Stars” before the tour thanks to Cameo

8. Matty Mullins of Memphis May Fire

I needed it so badly. Thank you @Ptvkait for this incredible gift. And thank you Matty for this message and love ❤️

I just received a cameo from Matty Mullins (@mattymullins) #cameofameo https://t.co/tRarwFsV53 via @bookcameo

– Samantha (@sammyfallenn) June 7, 2019

Memphis may fire singer Matty Mullins sells videos for $ 20, and those who have received one seem to love it since it has over 100 app reviews and a five-star rating.

9. Tommy Lee from Mötley Crüe

I partnered with @RED and @BookCameo in the fight against AIDS. Reserve a cameo from me this holiday season and a percentage of charities (RED). https://t.co/vz2AHF0XmC

– T🥁mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) November 15, 2019

The legendary Tommy lee definitely brings his raw personality to Cameo, but he also raises money for a good cause. the Motley Crue the drummer’s videos cost $ 399, but part of the profits also go to the fight against AIDS (RED).

10. Danny Worsnop

AAAAHHHHH !!! pic.twitter.com/qDgJmsRubx

– Joey Halsey (@ ReadyGetsome73) December 13, 2019

Danny Worsnop is also a fairly popular Cameo user with a five star rating. He definitely appears incredibly authentic in his personalized videos, which you can buy for $ 30.

Who would you like to book a cameo with? Let us know in the comments below.