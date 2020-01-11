10 key performance indicators for capturing API business value

APIs have become a fundamental part of regular enterprise computing architectures. That means that they need the same level of management and monitoring as standard fully-fledged applications.

Photo: Joe McKendrick

A properly functioning API effort requires’ advanced monitoring, statistics and analysis to inform all process capabilities that not only capture raw traffic data, but also make that data usable to prevent misuse, provide insight into the experiences of developers, form give product iteration, align internal stakeholders and shed light on untapped opportunities, “says a recent e-book from Google Cloud and Apigee.

This becomes especially important with the increasing number of non-developers who are also working on API creation and implementation. A recent Postman study shows that 53% of those working with APIs do not have the title “developer” – an increase of 41% the year before. With so many people in the company with their hands in APIs, an API program can get off the rails quickly. The company can ultimately support and pay for dozens of clumsy and underutilized APIs, while the infrastructure is burdened with other APIs that are poorly designed and overused.

This requires more insight into the API experience. Companies need “insight into which APIs are used and what that acceptance can mean for new business opportunities or investment priorities,” said the authors of the Apigee ebook. “They need to understand how legitimate API traffic differs from bad actors’ traffic – and how they can thwart the latter without disrupting the former. They need data to coordinate business and IT leaders on how developer activities contribute to sales. ”

Measurable statistics are always a good thing, and the challenge is to identify and record the right statistics for APIs, which often work under new sets of rules that may differ from traditional business software. The Apigee authors propose a set of fundamental key performance indicators (KPIs) that will help API makers and business leaders understand the relative success of their efforts:

Speed ​​to API: This is an essential KPI in today’s rapidly changing business environment. The ability to achieve business objectives must be balanced against the ability to launch APIs quickly. “When this goal is also segmented for APIs requested by the company, it becomes a useful measure of time-to-market for required functionality.”

Speed ​​on board: How quickly can API makers “register their apps, get keys, access dashboards and discover APIs?” This entry process must be automated as much as possible. An automated sign-up process “should provide access to low-risk APIs and sandbox environments that allow developers to be productive right away,” the Apigee authors explain.

Speed ​​to upgrade: “Once developers are on board, the portal can offer upgrade options that allow them to request access to more sensitive data and business functions.”

Growth of traffic: This is perhaps the most important KPI of them all, because it “can help API programs develop a strong DevOps culture by continuously monitoring, enhancing and generating value through APIs.”

Working width: Of course also very important. “Business units accustomed to legacy integrations or old systems can oppose the use of an API program,” says the Apigee team. “By prioritizing this goal, the program can escalate such a pushback faster to the right executive level for solution.” In addition, high-performance APIs can be noticed faster.

Cost reduction: Always good to present to senior management. The reuse of ethics caused by APIs saves many development resources. “Substantial cost savings are often achieved as the reuse of APIs increases and unnecessary duplication of existing but poorly documented APIs decreases.”

Direct sales: Generating API income is the big final limit. Such a KPI helps “generate revenue for the sale of core products that are activated by APIs.” Interestingly, the Apigee authors suggest that demonstrating these statistics can help to alleviate concerns about API development or maintenance costs.

Number of developers applying APIs within business contexts: “API teams must distinguish between general acceptance by developers and acceptance by specific developers who use APIs in a known business context, such as integrating applications from existing ecosystem partners.”

Number of applications accessible to customers: “If an API program leads to the creation of many applications that are only used internally and not by customers, this can sometimes lead to internal criticism and abandonment of the program.”

Number of partners: Such a KPI “can be used to accelerate the reach of partners, stimulate acceptance and show success to existing business units.”