Watching Larry David’s current mansion is beautiful, beautiful, very difficult. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star has been linked to many homes in Los Angeles. This includes a beautiful mansion in the Pacisades of the Pacific that sold out in 2014.

One thing is for sure, Seinfeld’s favorite co-creator loves to be at home during all of this. According to a wonderful interview with the New York Times, the one who took him in hot water due to his comments about Woody Allen’s new memoirs, today’s Larry’s house is also somewhere in the Pacific Palisades.

The luxury neighborhood is his favorite. We wonder if his current home is as complex, warm and epic as what we are about to discover. Either way, let’s look at 10 interior photos of Larry David’s charming multi-million dollar home.

10 Larry Really Doesn’t Want to Show His $ 12.9 Million Home or Annoy Him at All … But Too Bad

NY Times and LA Times

Larry David is charmingly private. He is not a celebrity who loves to show off his wealth in these turbulent times or any other time. Larry just wants to be alone. That’s why we’re sure the Curb Your Enthusiasm star wouldn’t be too excited to dig into his old Pacific Palisades mansion. According to the Los Angeles Times, Larry sold the $ 12,995 Hobbit-style mansion a few years ago.

9 There are tons of living room for the lamp

Variety

Having Leon (AKA J.B. Smoove) was no problem for Larry when he lived in this house with 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms in the elegant house Pacific Palisades. After all, there were tons of margin margins, including two zones. According to the Huffington Post, his current home in Palisades, which looks like a golf course, is probably not very different in this respect. Although we bet the style is much more modern than this place.

8 Larry respects a wooden kitchen

LA Times and Pinterest

Larry David respects wood. Larry David respects wood so much that he bought this Gated Country English estate, which is full of wonderful wooden finishes and floors. According to The LA Times, this house, which sold out years ago, is the perfect mix of simple, comfortable and elegant. That means he could feel comfortable having friends like the late Bob Einstein, and still have a fully functional kitchen with all the modern toys.

7 The dining room has room for a Shucker, but something tells us that Larry prefers it when it’s empty

NY Times and Variety

Something tells us that Larry David prefers his dining room to be empty, whether it’s in his old house or in the current one. But according to Variety, his old dining room in the famous Huntington Palisades area could accommodate large dinners. There was even a large wood-burning fireplace right next to it to ensure the ultimate comfortable experience.

6 Where the whole “Shrink” takes place: Larry David’s Epic Pool

Huff Post

Yes, for those Geeks Seinfeld there, all the “shrinking” would happen. This pool at Larry David’s old Pacific Palisades mansion is epic. The pool itself is quite standard. It’s nice and everything, but the view of the beach is really wonderful. This means that he, his friends, or his hot daughter, Cazzie David, could enjoy the view by kicking her in the jacuzzi.

5 The outdoor living room is nice … It’s “Eh” …

LA Times

Realistically, Cazzie David would stay in this living room longer than Larry would. He just looks like a guy at the door. Unless he was in a golf course, that is. But we bet Larry’s daughter (former AKA girlfriend Pete Davidson) was in this amazing place. Nearby was a fairly comfortable balcony overlooking the ocean. Well, yes, we can’t say that we will miss the opportunity to live here.

Related to: Tracy Morgan’s Epic Multi-Million Dollar Indoor Mansion in New Jersey

4 In the living room of Larry, he is the master of his field

Pinterest and LA Times

When you live in a house like this, you are automatically the master of your field. According to the LA Times, Larry had this Palisades home on the market for $ 14.9 million when he tried to sell it. It ended up being two million less than it even asked for with this wonderful living room, pool pool, seven bedrooms and views of the Santa Monica pier.

3 where Larry would bring the Cheryl, The Yo-Yoer and Wendy wheelchairs

Variety

If Curb Your Enthusiasm were real, and we definitely want it, it was exactly where Larry would bring Cheryl, Yo-Yoer and Wendy Wheelchair. According to Variety, Larry’s master bedroom had a view of the courtyard and a very good view of the ocean from his private balcony. There was also a fireplace with wood, warm rugs and two lounges.

Related to: Jennifer Aniston Inside Extravagant Bel Air Mansion

2 These certainly don’t look like the bathrooms at Latte Larry’s

Huff Post

If you’ve seen Curb Your Enthusiasm last season, you’ll know that Larry “revolutionized” the entire bathing experience at his cafe, Latte Larry’s. But the baths in the old mansion of the Pacific Palisades are old school. But there is a charming, welcoming and absolutely relaxing atmosphere for them. The wooden beamed ceilings are beautiful, but the sofa next to the wood-burning fireplace is really special.

Related to: Selena Gomez’s luxury homes in California and Texas

1 Larry will open his front door for you as long as you’re not Mailman in shorts, Suzie Greene or the spirit of a black swan

NY Times and Variety

The photo on the left is of Larry’s front door of his new home in the Pacific Palisades, according to The New York Times. But this one on the right is from the old school, the charming house of Palisades that he sold a few years ago. As you can see, there was a beautiful route to the front door, tons of green and a welcoming atmosphere that contrasts with the character playing in his successful HBO show.

Next: (Beyonce and Jay-Z) and 19 other Celebs with houses in Hamptons

Next

10 photos of Celebs leaving their private jet (taken when they were captured by guards)



About the Author

Dylan Parker is a list and content writer working for Valnet Inc. He has written about things, The Talko, Baby Gaga, Moms and Screen Rant. He specializes in entertainment, film and celebrity news. Dylan has also written for Narcity and various other editions of entertainment, food and travel.

More about Dylan Parker