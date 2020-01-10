10 films you never knew were rated R

Loading...

The Motion Picture Association of America’s rating system was introduced back in 1958. Before that, there were strict laws that controlled what films were allowed to do and say, although many could skate with barely noticeable innuendo. The rating system allowed filmmakers to include provocative content in their films because the MPAA could control who was allowed to see them. An R-rating means that a film contains adult material such as drug use, sexually explicit scenes and / or profanity. Every 17 year old or younger must have a parent or adult as a legal guardian to view the film. “R” is the most common rating – it makes up more than half of all MPAA-rated films.

But sometimes a film is rated according to a standard that works much better on paper than it does in practice. The tone of a film is also important for judging its rating. Certain films may tick some of the R-rated boxes, but are suitable for younger teenagers. Here are ten films that are rated “R” for questionable reasons.

