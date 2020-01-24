[Photos via Instagram]

tattoo are the most permanent way of showing your dedication to something, and countless music fans have proven theirs to their favorite artists by getting ink. Small tattoos and subtle references always show an enormous level of love. But some can’t help but shout how much they love a certain band with massive tracks dedicated to them.

Take a look below for 10 fans who have proven their dedication to their favorite artists with massive tattoos for them.

1. Whenever I die

Whenever I die are a band that sounds loud, so it’s normal for this fan’s tattoo to be extremely hard. The pink logo and the snake are beautiful reminders of their album cover. Plus, going with a half sleeve proves that this fan is there for the long haul.

2. Slipknot

There are thousands of Noose tattoos around the world – some good and some bad. This fan went beyond most with a full rear dedicated to the masked metal group. Adapting to the nine members of their most famous range, the portraits surround the emblematic tribal logo.

3. Avenged Sevenfold

A lot of avenged sevenfold fans wear tattoos of the group’s classic bat skull logo. But this one got a little more creative while incorporating Hello to the king imaging. The dedication to the group is clear with the top of its chest covered, but it is vague enough that people who are not fans can see it as a beautiful tattoo.

4. Slayer

There is no shortage of Slayer fans wearing tattoos dedicated to them. Their eagle logo with the framed font marks one of the most remarkable. Sure, tons of people have little killer eagles on other parts of their bodies, but that person changes their love of thrash icons to a whole new level with a giant belly tattoo.

5. Converge

Converge are one of the most influential hardcore bands of all time, and their Jane Doe the illustration is perfect for a tattoo. Placing it requires serious dedication, as they will look at it directly in almost any mirror they look at. And if they plan to build a full breast, they will do it around their ode to the group.

6. Misfits / Wu-Tang Clan

A little like Iron maiden, Slayer, Kiss and other big rock and metal bands, Misfits tattoos are almost as common as imitations of Sailor Jerry at this point. However, getting the iconic demon skull tattooed on your hand is a real dedication. Mix it with the legendary Wu-Tang Clan The logo was a solid idea to crush this fan’s love for multiple genres into a tattoo that will be one of the first things people will see forever.

7. Dillinger’s escape plan

Dillinger’s escape plan will forever be remembered as one of the most chaotic bands of all time, and this fan has proven himself to be a life sentence for the experimental hardcore band. Pulling on their soft but chic dripping feather from One of us is the killer, the fan adds a massive script to the chest. The result gives incredible dedication to the group with nods to the hard and soft sides of their music.

8. Your art is murder

Your art is murder may be a fairly new group compared to some of the other artists on this list, but their fans are nonetheless dedicated to deathcore leaders. Not only is this tattoo of their logo massive, it is really heavy in black and could not have been easy to pass with the placement in a difficult area.

9. Deftones

Deftones‘Album Diamond eyes has an incredibly beautiful photo of a white owl. Despite the difficult to work white ink, the artist for this tattoo brought out the cover with just shade. Of course, most people will probably think of it as a very pretty owl, but any well-versed Deftones fan can spot the shape and image from a mile away.

10. My chemical novel

Every emo kid with a My Chemical Romance the tattoo is probably more excited to show it since their return. This Three cheers for sweet revenge the ink has an incredible placement. Dividing the album cover in half on two parts of the body was a solid idea. Going with the thighs on the arms ensures that it always looks full without awkwardly lining up to show people.