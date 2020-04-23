10 emerging artists from Germany to stay on your radar

(Photos by: Edo Saiya / YouTube, Rote Mütze Raphi / YouTube, Shoreline / Spotify, Alice Phoebe Lou / Spotify)

The German music scene is known for its club culture and of course old-school rock and metal. To think Rammstein, Kreator or every European parent’s favorite rock band—Scorpions. Something new? Glad you asked. Germany is also home to a diverse group of emerging artists who challenge current trends and recognizable archetypes with authenticity, innovation or just good energy. Check them out below.

1. Edo Saiya

Headquarters: Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia

Instagram | Spotify | SoundCloud

CHECKING OUT: “Rote Gauloises”, “Highway”, “3:33”

Edo Saiya channels the Midwest emo look with his messy hair, big glasses and a loose T-shirt. Groundbreaking in the sad rap wave in Germany with artists like Negatiiv OG, Lyran Dasz and Laer Xirtam, Edo’s sonic style does work in the context of the so-called emo rap. No labels are needed here though, as it combines a wide spectrum of sounds and naming influences from ‘Ami-Rap’ (aka American rap) and emo post rock to soul and jazz. All of which makes a fascinating combination with Edo’s versatile rapping and singing, ranging from flowy, reverb-induced and Auto-Tune polished to almost screamo-esque.

2. OF CAVES

Headquarters: Ulm, Baden-Württemberg

Facebook | Instagram | Spotify

CHECKING OUT: “Rain”, “Herr der Welt”, “Frei”

“Ich bin herr der Welt (I am the lord of the world)” exclaims Florian Kiesling’s desperate and impatient vocals of fast guitar riffs and tense drumming in the first track of their 2017 debut LP, Anomaly. After making a noticeable leap forward in their recent sophomore release, both in craftsmanship and production, the Ulmian rock three piece VAN HOLZEN balances their sound and lyrical themes between simple confidence and anxious uneasiness. Catchy riffs, memorable melodies and not too hard clean vocals together form a powerful whole that is packed with action but is not overly compact.

Alice Phoebe Lou

Headquarters: Berlin, Berlin

Facebook | Instagram | Spotify

CHECKING OUT: ‘Witches’, ‘She’, ‘Man on the Moon’

Explore distant galaxies as a soft, gentle and occasionally rasping soprano takes you through atmospheres of shimmering guitars, muted beats, groovy bass and psychedelic synths. Originally from Cape Town, South Africa, this singer-songwriter has already made her mark, an Oscar nomination, and over 100 concerts worldwide in 2019 alone are just a few of her achievements. If dancing on the moon, swimming with your eyes closed or gazing at the sunset sounds like your jam, you will love Alice Phoebe Lou. A reflective, intimate gem of alto pop with indie, psychedelic and jazzy undertones.

Coastline

Headquarters: Münster, North Rhine-Westphalia

Facebook | Instagram | Spotify

CHECKING OUT: ‘Hana’, ‘Curved / broken’, ‘Sad children forward’

Sad themes, positive prospects. Shoreline’s intense, energetic and melodic punk certainly has an underlying clarity. Layered with some emo and indie, the punk edge is clearly spoken in a soft way here, softened by melodies that keep playing in your head for a long time after you stop listening. Sincere open throat vocals, energetic drumming, bold chords and adventurous guitar solos create an atmosphere that will feel just right if you like that extra layer of drama for you pop punk.

5. Elm Tree Circle



Headquarters: Iserlohn, North Rhine-Westphalia

Facebook | Instagram | Spotify

CHECKING OUT: “Yes, it is”, “Feel the fire”, “All about you”

Emotional vocals, emo-like guitar arpeggios from the Midwest, echoes from the golden age of pop punk from the 2000s, some soft shoegaze-y vibes … And there you have it, Elm Circle is here to break your heart. Slightly melancholic yet fun, uplifting and energetic, this act is really worth checking out. Just grab your skateboard and go outside … Oh wait, no. Do not do that. Continue.

6. Grafi

HQ: Berlin, Berlin

Facebook | Instagram | Spotify

CHECKING OUT: “Neptun”, “Spukhaus II”, “Stratokumuli”

There is a reason why some of Grafi’s record covers resemble those of DSBM. If you explore his discography, you will experience a similar sense of seclusion and isolation as listening to one of those lonely multi-instrumentalists playing music somewhere in the woods or in cold mountains. In his latest single “Neptun,” Grafi brings old-school black-metal feel through an increasingly intensified trajectory of witch-house-like ambience and majestic orchestral buildup (so his Lingua Ignota hoodie in the video). Relaxed rapping and monotonous singing eventually explode into soaring screams, aided by blast beats and fast guitar riffs. This is a portrait of a lone wolf upgraded for 2020.

7. Dagger Threat

Headquarters: Hamburg, Hamburg

Facebook | Instagram | Spotify

CHECKING OUT: “Coffin Nail”, “Drowning”, “Crooked Mirror”

When blasted at the right volume, this brutal crossover of old-school hardcore, metal, deathcore and djent is sure to blow you away. Headbang-friendly metal passages, mosh-pit-capable disturbances and fiery sing-alongs provide powerful emotional release. After they dropped their debut LP, Gestaltzerfall, in 2019, Dagger Threat was already on stage with stylistically neighboring Code Orange and has yet to be seen with Knocked Loose.

8. FJØRT

Headquarters: Aachen, North Rhine-Westphalia

Facebook | Instagram | Spotify

CHECKING OUT: “Magnifique”, “Valhalla”, “Windschief”

FJØRT’s expansive sonic palette offers a thrilling flight across a myriad of striking emotional polarities. Meanwhile, Chris Hell’s high-pitched screams navigate a dynamic spectrum that ranges from slightly melancholic to deeply tragic. In this compelling take on melodic post-hardcore, guitars and tight drums accelerate forward to panoramic reprieves where beautiful melodies are central.

9. Rope Sect

Headquarters: Not released

Facebook | Spotify

CHECKING OUT: “Fallen Nation”, “Handsome Youth”, “King Of The Night”

Member identities? Not released. Where do they come from in Germany? Unknown. Instagram, Twitter? No. Any kind of video content? No. Real underground stuff here. It’s a comfortable blanket of soothing darkness for anyone who likes death rock, post-punk, depressed rock, gothic rock, dark wave or doomsday scenarios. Released by cassette and vinyl-only metal labels, the Rope Sect records are making waves among music nerds in and outside Europe.

10. Rote Mütze Raphi

Headquarters: Koblenz, Rheinland-Pfalz

TikTok| Instagram | Spotify

CHECKING OUT: “That’s life”

“Nenn mich bruder und nicht baby (Call me brother, not baby),” Rote Mütze Raphi writes on her first Instagram post in March 2019. Since then, it has been viral TikTok icon and now internet sensation has collected millions of spins with her debut single ‘C’est la Vie’, which was released just this year. The signature look of this 18-year-old singer / rapper – a red beanie, baggy clothes and no-makeup face – shines through her social media profiles, leaving just enough room for her effortless flow. She has just the right number of hooks to anchor them in your mind, even if you don’t understand a word she sings.