10 dishes with famous chef Massimiliano Alajmo from Sesamo in the Royal Mansour in Marrakech

Aafter a service, what is your favorite guilty pleasure to eat? “Bread and olive oil. Freshly baked bread is often an underrated culinary treasure. It requires time, care and intention. Moreover, it is one of the nicest foods there are. You can break and share bread without kitchen utensils – you eat it with your hands. And olive oil because it is a blessing that flows from the olives and brings great aromas. ”

Is there a dish that you don’t cook? “More than a dish, it is a matter of which ingredients I will and will not use in our kitchens. Our focus is on genuine, authentic, natural ingredients, even if all adjectives have been used too much and have lost some of their value. ”

Favorite herbs of all time. “Tonka Boon. I was first introduced to it 24 years ago by Patrick Henriroux at La Pyramide in Vienne, France. He served me a crème brûlée with this incredible aroma. It was not yet widely distributed, so I had to look it up “When I got some beans, I kept one in my pocket for a year. No kidding.”

What music do you listen to while cooking? “We are currently listening to Chopin and Ezio Bosso during the service. In particular, the music of Bosso ensures that you really feel at one with the world and the ingredients for you. ”

Did you grow up cooking as a child? “Yes. I hung in the kitchen of Le Calandre every day after school and looked at my mother. She always let me make cookies with her. I once dreamed of having my own chef’s jacket.”

Which cookbook is your source of inspiration? “There is not just one cookbook, but a lot. I recently noticed that I was browsing old regional Italian recipes.”

Do you still enjoy eating out in restaurants after all these years? “Yes of course. I love to go out with my family and enjoy a long, quiet Sunday lunch.”

Is there a chef you want to cook with? “Fulvio Pierangelini. He doesn’t talk much, but when he does, he is a philosopher. ”

Name the best cooking show of all time. “Chef’s table.”

What is the only tool that you should always use when you are on a business trip? “Nothing. I prefer to travel light.”

Massimiliano Alajmo is the chef in Sesamo in the Royal Mansour in Marrakech. At the age of 28, he received three Michelin stars for his cooking in his family’s restaurant Le Calandre in Italy.

Interview has been summarized and edited.

