10 dishes with famous chef Eduardo Ruiz from L.A.’s Chicas Tacos

Aafter a service, what is your favorite guilty pleasure to eat? “There is an In-N-Out at my house, so a Double-Double is usually late in the cards, otherwise I will eat a full tablespoon of ice.”

Is there a dish that you don’t cook? “Spam … just kidding, I love spam.”

Favorite herbs of all time. “I love all pepper. Black, red, pink, green. “

What music do you listen to while cooking? “When I am alone and have to move, I listen to Danzig, the Black Keys, the Misfits. When others are in the kitchen, some of my chefs have brought me to the Complexion artist on SoundCloud. I really dig the atmosphere. ”

Did you grow up cooking as a child? “Yes, as a child I found an excuse to be in the kitchen to help my mother, grandmother or grandfather.”

Which cookbook is your source of inspiration? “Larousse Gastronomía Mexicana.”

Do you still enjoy eating out in restaurants after all these years? “Of course! Old, new, street food, good food … I have to go.”

Is there a chef you want to cook with? “Alex Atala. I would like to work a service after I have received a Jiujitsu roll. “

Name the best cooking show of all time. “The essence of Emeril. Bam. “

What is the only tool that you should always use when you are on a business trip? “I used to make sure I traveled with all my tools, now I want to explore the tools that other kitchens use.”

Chef Eduardo Ruiz is the director of tacos and co-founder of Chicas Tacos in Los Angeles, as well as the culinary and beverage director for BLVD companies. Chicas Tacos has just opened an outpost in Culver City and will open three more locations around L.A. this year.

Interview has been summarized and edited.

