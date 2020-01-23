Aafter your shift, what is your favorite guilty pleasure in eating? “Thai food. There is a place near us that has really good drunk noodles with steak that has just the perfect amount of kick.”

Is there a dish you will not cook? “Spaghetti Bolognese, only because it reminds me of the staff meal we ate almost every day before the service.”

Favorite spice of all time. “Aleppo because it has a nice soft warmth with a touch of sweetness.”

What is your favorite music to listen to while you cook? “It depends on the mood I’m in, but lately my go-to is 80s rock”

Did you grow up in the kitchen when you were a child? “Certainly, my mom did a lot of cooking while growing up and today I still refer to some of her recipes and dishes that she would make for us.”

Which cookbook is your go-to resource for inspiration? “I don’t really have a must-have cookbook. I have many different cookbooks and I like to delve into each one and discover new recipes from around the world.”

After all these years of working in restaurants, do you still like to go out to eat? “Yes. Most of the time it’s for finding and supporting friends.”

Is there a chef you would like to cook with? “I would love to cook with Alain Ducasse. I hold him in high esteem and have studied his work for so many years. “

Name the best cooking show of all time. “The original Iron Chef was awesome.”

What is the one tool you always make sure you take with you when traveling on business? “My notebook. I always take it with me when I travel because you never know when an idea will come to mind when you taste new ingredients or products. “

Tim Hollingsworth is the chef and owner of the L.A. Otium restaurant and winner of the Netflix cooking competition The final table.

The interview was condensed and revised.

