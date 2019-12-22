10 computer accessories offers that save an additional 15 percent with this holiday voucher

Loading...

With Christmas just a few days away, it's the perfect time to shop for all geeks in your life (including yourself). Whether you're a hardcore PC gamer or a minimalist Mac user, we have plenty of computer accessories to satisfy your holiday gifts, and you can save an additional 15 percent by using them MERRYSAVE15 at checkout.

X3 Hurricane Canless Air Duster with variable speed

Nothing cleans a dusty PC case like a compressed air tank, but every used can is a wasted can. The X3 Hurricane is an environmentally friendly alternative that uses compressed air to spray compressed air at over 260 MPH.

RRP: $ 159.95

Sales price: $ 119.99

Price with MERRYSAVE15: $ 101.99

Azio Atom Mouse

You can't create the ultimate gaming PC setup without an accurate mouse to control your enemies. The Azio Atom includes the popular Pixart PMW3360, one of the most accurate mouse sensors on the market.

RRP: $ 55

Retail price: $ 45

Price with MERRYSAVE15: $ 38.25

Azio Aventa Mouse

If you want more control, the Azio Aventa is for you. It also has the PMW3360 and additional buttons that you can assign to your preferred gaming skills or functions. To top it off, the ergonomic design of the Aventa ensures comfortable, extended gaming sessions.

RRP: $ 79.99

Retail price: $ 65

Price with MERRYSAVE15: $ 55.25

B10 glass touch keyboard with cable

No futuristic desktop setup is complete without a rocking keyboard, and this glass keyboard is the perfect touch. It is completely buttonless and uses a touch-sensitive surface to register your keystrokes. This makes it a thin and elegant solution for your modern desktop needs.

RRP: $ 299

Retail price: $ 239

Price with MERRYSAVE15: $ 203.15

Wireless mouse pad charging

Almost every new phone has wireless charging days. However, if your desk has limited space, you don't have to waste it on a charger. This mouse pad has a Qi receiver that allows you to charge your phone for the perfect, minimalist setup.

RRP: $ 25.99

Sales price: $ 16.99

Price with MERRYSAVE15: $ 14.44

Smart Rocketbook Wave Executive Notebook with Pen Station

Write down important ideas on your notebook while you are away from your computer so you can retype them later. With the Rocketbook Wave you can scan your notes with your smartphone and send them directly to the cloud. When your Rocketbook runs out of space, simply heat it up in the microwave to erase your notes.

RRP: $ 35.99

Sales price: $ 29.99

Price with MERRYSAVE15: $ 23.79

Shure SRH440 Professional Studio Headphones

Your home PC is one of the few places where you can enjoy movies, music, and games at least most of the time without distraction. If you have thin walls or a shared living room at home, these Shure headphones offer excellent sound quality and isolate your sound so you don't disturb your neighbors.

RRP: $ 125

Retail price: $ 99

Price with MERRYSAVE15: $ 84.15

Roller Wireless Rollable Keyboard

Smartphone keyboards have come a long way, but nothing beats a physical keyboard for long typing. This roller keyboard is connected to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth and has an integrated holder, in which both devices fit comfortably.

RRP: $ 69

Sales price: $ 55.20

Price with MERRYSAVE15: $ 46.92

Surfer Electric standing desk

Sitting in front of your computer for hours inevitably leads to poor posture. With this electric standing desk, you can turn your workplace into a standing office at the push of a button.

RRP: $ 995

Retail price: $ 800

Price with MERRYSAVE15: $ 680

Massage anti-fatigue mat with built-in vibrating foot massager

Standing is much better than sitting, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't stand on a flat, hard surface for hours. With this anti-fatigue mat, you can stay on your feet longer thanks to the built-in vibration massager, which relieves foot pain and increases blood circulation.

RRP: $ 129.99

Sales price: $ 119.95

Price with MERRYSAVE15: $ 101.96

