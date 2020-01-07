Loading...

Yes, we know it: January has a reputation for being a dumping ground for films that smell a bit distant – see the titles for January of this year Dolittle and Like a boss. But it is also the month when most of the world gets a first look at prestigious films that previously only played in big cities (see: Les Misérables, the police procedure which is the French submission to the Oscars for the best film in foreign language), intriguing stuff from the independent film industry (The Assistant, Color Out of Space) and a few studio projects that could be luscious and left-handed gems (possibly The Rhythm Section). All this, plus Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, together again. Here are the 10 movies coming to a movie theater near you this month that you’ll want to watch.

The assistant (January 31)

Julia Garner (Ozark) is an employee of an entry-level production company who slowly realizes shady events while working for an unprecedented showbiz bigwig. Any resemblance to actual poisonous men in power is etc., etc. Succession‘S Matthew Macfayden, the film sparked a strong reaction when it premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last fall. And it’s kind of a strange coincidence that director Kitty Green’s follow-up to his wonderful meta-doc JonBenet Casting arrives in theaters the same month as disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein faces criminal rape charges.

Bad Boys For Life (January 17)

Michael Bay’s 1995 boyfriend-cop action film helped Will Smith become a full-fledged movie star. It was a long time ago, however. This new sequel, after 2003 Bad boys ii, brings together Smith and his co-star Martin Lawrence as their retirement age characters match a cartel boss. The duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Black) take the reins of Bay. Will this mean tamer explosions and a less frantic approach to editing? We will find out.

Citizen K (January 15)

For his latest documentary, the prolific Alex Gibney (Enron: the smartest guys in the room) tries to unravel the life of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a Russian oligarch who became an exile who came to power in the days after the fall of communism. Then he made himself the enemy of a man named Vladimir Putin, which … let’s say things got complicated. The blow here is that Gibney has managed to land an elusive subject of interview: Khodorkovsky himself.

Color out of space (January 24)

The term “dream team” is thrown lightly, but consider this: Color out of space brings together cult director Richard Stanley (Equipment) and the star Nicolas Cage in an adaptation of a H.P. Story of Lovecraft on a farmer who went mad when a meteorite crashed on his property. This is Stanley’s first non-documentary feature since his unsuccessful attempt to Dr Moreau Island in the mid-90s – and his return delighted the festival audience who saw it last fall.

The Gentlemen (January 24)

Over the past decade, Guy Ritchie has led a Sherlock Holmes suite, the sleeper The man from U.N.C.L.E., would be the franchisor-starter King Arthur: the legend of the swordand the live-action remake of Aladdin. His new film, however, seeks to take him back to his roots through a fun, star-filled, thrilling Laddish thriller thriller starring everyone from Matthew McConaughey to Henry Golding to Hugh Grant. Consider this his official return to the territory of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Only Jason Statham is missing.

The Grudge (January 3)

Go back to the distant days of the early 2000s, when Hollywood studios became obsessed with reshaping the wave of innovative Japanese horror films that began to emerge, much like a scary girl coming out of a well or your television screen, at the end of the 20th century. The Americanized remake of The Grudge did better than most, spawning two sequels – and this new entry, which is partly a reboot of the next generation in the series, partly a sequence set located in the original rancor continuity and totally scary. Director Nicolas Pesce (My Mother’s Eyes) drops Andrea Riseborough’s new cop from the midst of an infectious curse. You can guess what happens next.

Les Miserables (January 10)

French police proceedings with more than crime and punishment in mind, the first feature film by director Ladj Ly follows a cop (Damien Bonnard) who quickly finds himself above his head when he joins a street crime unit responsible for maintaining peace in the volatile and diverse suburb of Montfermeil in the Paris suburbs. Raise tensions: a stolen lion cub, of all things. Widely acclaimed in France (and during its American qualifying tour last November), it was the country’s Oscars submission for the best foreign language film.

The Rhythm Section (January 31)

Blake Lively plays a woman whose life was turned upside down by the plane crash that killed her family – a flight she was supposed to take. Except that there can be more things here than a simple innocent “accident”, which means (check the genre manual) an elaborate violent revenge. Directed by Reed Morano (I think we are alone now), the intriguing thriller co-stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown and was produced in part by EON Productions, the company behind the James Bond series.

The Turning (January 24)

Stop us if it sounds familiar: a nanny takes a job to care for a pair of orphans in a scary house. Supernatural events follow. Directed by Floria Sigismondi, this new horror film attempts to give a new twist to the enigmatic story of the ghosts of Henry James The turn of the screw. It remains to be seen if this new version produced by Steven Spielberg can escape the shadow of the legion of supernatural thrillers who used the news as a starting point (see: The Innocents), but it presents an impressive cast which includes MacKenzie Davis , Finn Wolfhard (Strange things) and Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project).

Underwater (January 10)

At the very least, this deep sea thriller presents what could be the strangest cast of the year. Playing researchers who encounter unexpected hostile creatures after traveling to the bottom of the ocean, Kristen Stewart and Vincent Cassel share credits above the title with TJ Miller (you can already tell that this was filmed several years ago ). Films that stay on the shelf as long as this rarely age well, but in the low-stakes, inexpensive January world that doesn’t matter.