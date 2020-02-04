10 best mattresses that you can buy online (2020): memory foam, hybrid and more

Shopping online for the best mattress is a waking nightmare and choosing the wrong one can literally cause bad dreams or kill your back. It doesn’t help that the online market is flooded with options and that there are more dedicated mattress review sites than stars in the sky. It is a mess.

WIRED is not a special place to sleep, but we do have a room filled with 25 of the top mattress in a box models and have unpacked, researched, reclined and even jumped on it for a number of days in the past year. We have since tested half a dozen new mattresses. Below are my favorite (and least favorite) mattresses at the moment. All prices are for queen-size models. Please note that mattresses are often offered for sale, so you can see prices that differ slightly from what is stated here.

Updated in January 2020: I have updated this article for the new decade, with updated prices and improved formatting. I have also added the new Casper Hybrid, Allswell Supreme, Layla and extensive impressions of the Purple Mattress, which have made our honorable mention list.

