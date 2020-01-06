10 best levels of 2019

Loading...

Open world games are becoming increasingly popular, but levels will continue in 2019. The most unique standards and the most interesting architecture of the year are presented here – regardless of whether you sprint through a self-replicating hotel.These are the best levels, locations and missions of 2019.

We’ve already covered our 10 best secrets of 2019 with some other levels this year – but these levels are far from secret. You have to finish these stages to reach the end. They are all so unforgettable, so special and exciting that they cannot get out of my head all year round. There is nothing better than a great level in a video game, and these are the best of the crowd.

The Ashtray Maze (control)

The ashtray maze is the mother of all exciting levels. He is a transforming music video sequence packed with exciting action and the right hype music to drive Jesse into her final confrontation with the apocalyptic forces at the center of the elder house. It’s one of the happiest, most visually interesting levels of the year – and it’s all made up of a few repeated assets. It is a kaleidoscope of cascading corridors. The labyrinth walls shrink or grow rapidly as you fight armies of enemies.

In a game full of tricky graphics, the ashtray maze is probably the best. Amusingly, the music itself is the key to solving the maze. Instead of navigating through the labyrinth, Jesse strikes straight through the labyrinth and forces the endless structure to make room. Control is one of the most unique games of the year, and sequences like the Ashtray Maze make the game one of the greatest of the decade.

The Last Way Out (Hitman 2)

Two DLC cards were released for Hitman 2 in 2019 – and the sprawling resort in the Maldives has been one of my favorite levels for years. The winding resort is a prime haven for the rich and famous who want to improve their dirty pictures and is full of details. There are special hotel rooms, restaurants, spas and training rooms that populate the resort with unique characters and tasks. This includes a hidden treasure map that you can put together for a special bonus reward.

However, the best parts of the map are hidden from the world. The large mansion on the outskirts is heavily guarded and a huge underwater server farm is the piece of resistance. Two-story windows with great sea-floor views and more armed guards than you can count. It all adds up to an amazing card filled with all the delightful surprises we expect from Hitman 2.

