10 best game modifications of 2019 to modify your favorite games in strange ways

Loading...

Modifications are the greatest joy of PC games, and modifying games in strange ways is an art form in 2019. It's natural: the modifications are only an extension of the online memetic culture, and they are becoming weirder (and more wonderful) with each passing year. Leading developers may try to eliminate mod support, but PC players always find a way to alter games in new, mind-blowing and hilarious ways.

Here is a sample of 20 amazing mods that I have gotten into and that also came out in 2019: some of these games may be old news, but the modifications are completely new. Be it Thomas the Tank Engine menacing players (in three different games, seriously) or unlock the terrifying power of a playable shark in GTA5, these mods are the secret magical power of the PC.

Under each entry, you will find a download link and installation instructions. Modification is easier and more complicated in 2019, so be sure to read those instructions carefully.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlbg1fDcUSA (/ embed)

Mr. X Madness (Resident Evil 2)

The remake of Resident Evil 2 is a resounding success for Capcom, and it could be the best game in the series, part of that success rests on Mr. X's huge shoulders. This huge brute is unstoppable and terrifying, his heavy steps You are still everywhere while desperately trying to navigate the zombie-infested police station.

And there are modifications that make this giant monster even better. You can add appropriate music when Mr. X appears, in the form of “X Gon & # 39; Give It To Ya” by DMX, turn Mr. X into Thomas the Tank Engine, or eliminate Mr. X altogether to eliminate the biggest and scary obstacle in the game.

Lightning Tomahawks, Tiny Men & Hot-Air Balloons (Red Dead Redemption 2)

Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn't have official Rockstar Games developer mod support, but that won't stop fans from breaking the code and building a bunch of extravagant mods. For my money, the more strange the modifications, the better, and there are some strange ways to modify the game.

You can change the size of the NPCs, or your character! You can make enemies so small that they can't touch you. Or, it can become so great that it rises above all else, and all its animations are completely modeled by psychics! You can also choose to travel high in a hot air balloon, which gives you a controllable way to explore the skies. My favorite of the group is the Lightning Tomahawk, no, it doesn't throw lightning. Instead, invoke lightning to hit your enemies from the sky!

Find even more strange and expansive modifications on the next page.