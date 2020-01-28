10 best Android phones you can buy (new, unlocked, cheap)

The Galaxy S phones from Samsung are not at the top of a list I have made in years, but the Galaxy S10 series has made it really good (9/10, WIRED Recommends). For most of 2019, it was at the top of this list of Android phones, but it has since been interrupted by the OnePlus 7T and Pixel 3A, both of which offer comparable value for less money.

I really love almost every aspect of the phones (except the Bixby Voice Assistant from Samsung), including the perforator in-display selfie camera and in-display “ultrasonic” fingerprint sensor on the S10 and S10 Plus. Samsung’s flagships have all the speed and camera capabilities you want in a new phone, and the customized One UI software from Samsung is pleasant to use and regularly receives security updates. Other bonuses such as a MicroSD slot, wireless power-sharing and a headphone connection (yes!) Make the Galaxy a step higher than the 7T.

And since you’re probably wondering, there are three S10s: the normal S10, a larger S10 Plus, and the cheaper S10E that cuts a few turns. Read our overview of the three models for advice on which model to buy. Personally, I prefer the S10 because of its smaller size.

That said, Samsung has its biennial Galaxy Unpacked event that takes place on February 11 and it is generally expected that it will announce a successor – the Galaxy S20. You will probably be able to score a lot on the S10 series after the newer line-up has been launched (probably late February or early March), but if you are looking for the best Samsung phone to buy, you should definitely wait for a several weeks.

Works on all four major American networks.

.