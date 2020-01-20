(Photos by: Palaye Royale / Luis Rodriguez, New Years Day / Tom Stone, 1975 / Wikimedia Commons, used / Nick Prezioso)

It is safe to say that 2019 was the year of My Chemical Romance. The group made its long-awaited return after a six-year hiatus in the hope of a full return tour.

As tour theories continue to arrive, we have started to think about who we would like to see join the legendary group on massive racing, if that really happens.

Read more: My Chemical Romance fans theorize “An offering …” teases the album track

We have selected 10 groups who would be ready to open for MCR when they return. Whether they have a connection to the group or simply correspond to the general atmosphere, we would not be crazy to see one of these acts outside the emblematic return dates. See who we have chosen to open below.

1. The 1975

“Grandpa Emo more like” 😱

Now that @MCROfficial is back, has @gerardway reclaimed the Emo Lord title from @Truman_Black? 😂 pic.twitter.com/HruqEnPEOi

– BBC Radio 1 (@ BBCR1) November 14, 2019

1975 singer Matty Healy explained his love for the group and attended their first reunion show in Los Angeles, so the group should just open for MCR. The 1975s are progressive and openly talk about social issues, like the MCR, so they would be a good revealer. In addition, Healy said that the band’s next album is kind of an emo and that would be a great time for them to do it.

2. Creeper

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bu-12_o5zZk (/ integrated)

While the announcement of My Chemical Romance was probably the biggest comeback of the decade, we cannot forget that Creeper also have their own massive return. They just announced their second album and their second single “Annabelle”, so they would have an incredible opening set for MCR that includes both new songs and return songs. It’s timely and the band’s two musical styles complement each other, making it a great option.

3. Water parks

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMCHREYn2Tw (/ integrated)

Water parks already have an MCR connection because Mikey Way played bass for the touring group when Geoff Wigington suffered an arm injury in 2016. He also played bass for their EP Cluster which fell that year. In addition, Mikey joined the group for two dates during the Warped Tour 2018.

Read more: My Chemical Romance fan discovers a “familiar” sound in a now deleted match

4. Royal Palaye

Friendly reminder that @PalayeRoyale wanted to open for @MCRofficial since before they were even called palaye royale, and we want to see them all seize this opportunity @RemingtonLeith @EmersonBarrett @SebastianDanzig @FrankIero @raytoro @mikeyway @gerardway pic.twitter.com / P74xRU2wva

– watercolor romance (@watercolorrom) November 3, 2019

It seems like everyone online wants this to happen. Royal Palaye have always talked about their desire to open for My Chemical Romance, and they seem appropriate for the party. Their music takes the emo genre and transmits it in a dominant way, a bit like MCR, so that they honestly kill the opening set.

5. YUNGBLUD

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYf4QDAsoqM (/ embedded)

YUNGBLUD already said it would be a “fucking dream” to work with Gerard Way. While a collaboration seems a bit far-fetched at the moment, we would like to see the artist open to MCR. Both acts inspire young people who feel misunderstood by the world to take comfort in their music, so the crowd would probably approve of the acts coming together for some performances.

Read more: Chemical Chemical’s car teaser “Danger Days” sets off American tour theory

6. New Years Day

Of course, I remember, damn! The best night of my life !!!!! https://t.co/jfjBIRJt9J

– ☠┼ Ash Costello ┼☠ (@Ash_Costello) November 6, 2019

Ash Costello of New Years Day is a self-proclaimed MCR fanatic. The group has already covered “Sleep” and revealed that their sound is inspired by the veteran emo group. They both match the looks and sound, so definitely don’t count them as a good start. In addition, the two groups are on the programming of the Download Festival in Sydney and Melbourne on March 20 and 21, so they will already be in the same place at the same time.

7. The used

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cF3HvA5pdOk (/ integrated)

These two acts have a long history with each other. MCR opened its doors the used before and collaborated with them on a cover of David Bowie and Queen“Under Pressure”. They had beef a few years ago, but Bert McCracken said it was over when he waited for an MCR meeting. It would be quite surprising if the groups hit the road together for the emblematic shows if the Used were to open.

Read more: Save The Day joins Thursday for My Chemical Romance’s return set

8. Bring me the horizon

Bring me the horizon would be a good fit because of their overall sound and the hype surrounding them as a group. It is clear that a bill announcing MCR and BMTH overnight is favorable, and it would be a dream concert for many people on the scene.

9. Doll skin

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JxjlmlQWacw (/ integrated)

Doll skin have been open to loving MCR and the band that has inspired their music in the past. They also covered “Helena” at Emo Nite Day in 2017. They have both the vibe and the fan base to open for MCR, so they should definitely be considered for potential shows.

10. Green Day

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pAmIbT94lUE (/ integrated)

It’s wackier since they will be very busy with the Hella Mega tour this year, but MCR has opened for Green day in the mid-2000s, and it would be fun to watch the tables spin. Both groups had a lasting effect on the music and the general scene, so to see them rock a scene would be a dream.

Who would you like to see opened for My Chemical Romance? Ring in the comments below!