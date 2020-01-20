10 Aztec structures and locations that you can visit today in Mexico (5 May)

There are endless reasons to add Mexico to your bucket list, and one of them is the plethora of old sites that you can still visit in the country today. Abandoned by great civilizations such as the Aztecs and the Mayans, these structures have stood for centuries and now act as a gateway to history.

The artifacts recovered from these sites, as well as the architecture and buildings themselves, have helped historians and archaeologists to better understand the rich history of Mexico. Keep reading to find out which 10 Aztec structures you should visit while you are in Mexico and which 5 Mayan sites you should add to your list.

15 Find detailed Aztec artwork on Tenayuca

Triposo

If you are looking for a great Aztec structure to visit during your trip to Mexico, Tenayuca should be on your bucket list. According to The Culture Trip, the site was discovered in 1925 and has temples that are detailed with Aztec artworks. It is located in San Bartolo.

14 Visit The Fascinating Calixtlahuaca Near Toluca

Uncovered History

The pyramids that remain in Calixtlahuaca are proof of how brilliant the city was in the time of the Aztecs. Trip Historically, this site was originally the home of the Matlatzinca people before the Aztecs took over in the 15th century. The archaeological site is located near the modern city of Toluca.

13 The cultural celebration at Plaza De Las Tres Culturas

Scraper Magazine

One of the best things about Plaza de la Tres Culturas is that it is super easy to reach, thanks to its location on the central square of Tlatelolco, a neighborhood in Mexico City. Here you will find the ruins of the temple of Tlatelolco and a huge Aztec market.

12 One of the most popular Aztec structures: the pyramids of Teotihuacán

Travel Savvy

The pyramids of Teotihuacán may be full of tourists, but it is worth fighting out with the crowd to catch a glimpse of this famous Aztec site. The site is located outside the center of Mexico City and has two pyramids known as the Temple of the Moon and the Temple of the Sun.

11 See palaces and temples in Xochicalco

Pinterest

Xochicalco is not just an Aztec archaeological site; it once also served as a center for the Toltec and Mixtec cultures. Here you will find palaces, temples, ball fields and even a cave. It is located in the western part of the Mexican state of Morelos.

10 A Hidden Gem: The Amazing Cuicuilco

Wikipedia

Cuicuilco usually flies under the radar, but that does not mean that this archaeological site does not have much to offer. In Nahuatl, Cuicuilco means the place of the song and was originally inhabited by other civilizations. The Aztecs arrived around the 14th century.

9 Once a center of religion and politics: Santa Cecilia

Traveling by a retired teacher

The ruin of Santa Cecilia, located in the state of Mexico, in the city of Santa Cecelia, is a fine example of early Aztec architecture. The site was originally associated with prominent figures in Aztec politics and religions, before the Spaniards destroyed most of it so that they could build churches with the plundered stone.

8 No Mexican journey is complete without a visit to the mayor of Templo

Planeta.com

Perhaps another one of the most famous Aztec ruins is the Templo Mayor, which is conveniently located in the heart of Mexico City. It is said that Templo Mayor was one of the central temples in the ancient Aztec capital, Tenochtitlan. Today it is one of the most visited tourist attractions in Mexico.

7 A Jewel From Aztec Mythology: Tula

Pinterest

The slopes of the city of Tula can be found around 90 minutes north of Mexico City, according to Oyster.com. Curious history buffs come from far and wide to see the Pyramid of Quetzalcoatl, the Mesoamerican god. Aztec mythology shows that the city was abandoned around 1150.

6 The Mysteries Of El Tepozteco

Kiddie Mundo

El Tepozteco is a small but fascinating archaeological site in Morelos. It has a temple and it was said that it was built in 1502 because of the glyphs that were discovered there. Some historians believe that these were only added to pay homage to the fallen Aztec ruler Ahuizotl, and the building stood still for much longer.

5 Chichen Itza will leave you in awe

DK Discover it

Undoubtedly the most famous ancient site in Mexico is Chichen Itza, the wonderful Mayan pyramid on the Yucatan peninsula. Many travelers choose to take a day trip to the structure because it is so close to Cancun.

4 You get a view and history of Monte Albán

Orange County Registry

Another of the most famous and beloved Mayan locations in Mexico is Monte Albán. Perched high above the valley, a visit to this site offers spectacular views of the city and mountains. If that is not enough, Monte Albán also houses palaces, temples, an observatory and a ball field.

3 A Gem In The Jungle: The Mayan Palenque

Every step

Palenque should be on your bucket list if you are interested in the most fascinating Mayan structures that are still standing. You will not only see the temple of the inscriptions, home of the tomb of the ruler of Pacal, but you will also observe the local fauna as you travel through the jungle to get there.

2 Take your climbing shoes to Coba

Riviera Maya

The ancient pyramid in Coba is a popular tourist destination, but it receives considerably less crowds than other, more famous sights, such as Chichen Itza. According to Road Affair, Coba has the largest network of stone dikes in the Maya civilization.

1 The Wonderful Calakmul is near the border with Guatemala

Latin American studies

Calakmul is near the border with Guatemala and is definitely worth it. The site has a pyramid that is approximately 147 feet long. Due to the remote nature of the site, you also get an idea of ​​how it was hundreds of years ago before it became a tourist destination.