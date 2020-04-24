10 aspects of quarantine promotion that will get you off the couch and take you away

Millions more students from around the world will be missing this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, they continue to dress up for promotion at home and show off their glamorous look at TikTok. Take a look at some of the more modern aspects of TikTok promotion that will inspire you to put that gown sitting in the back of your closet.

Matching couple games are the way to gift the quarantine dance

Many couples coordinate their outfits to match prom. TikTok user @ adrian.wash didn’t let his promotional cancellation knock him down. He and his date dressed in black and cream colors and sets. They had a quarantine dance.

The two-piece prom dresses are making a comeback

Who says you need to wear a dress to dance? Certainly not Sarah Storms who opted for a blue and gold t-shirt and long skirt. It is a unique traditional dance dress.

Navy blue suits are for promotion

Traditional black suits are no longer a key element. TikTok user @baileybroome documented his brother and girlfriend when they did their own dance. She wore a navy blue suit and wore a beautiful bright yellow satin dress.

The girls are swinging heart-shaped fish

It seems that the girls have been loving the necklines of affection in this promotion season. In a video @lilreegs and her group of friends showed off their beautiful dresses and they all seem to have things in common. Everyone favors this cleavage which is flattering on all body types.

People are not afraid to wear bold colors

Betsy Mikesell’s daughter shone in a neon green satin dress with some blue accents. Sure, it’s not the typical color girls choose for their dance, but it looks flawless dancing with their siblings.

You can’t go wrong with a simple black dress

Some girls opted for a simpler look. Daughter of TikTok user @ heather630, Emma had a sleek look with a long black black gown. Her father took her to the dance and she looked very good to him.

Silk dresses shine under any kind of lights

The Outumn Ren champagne silk dress looks beautiful, as the fabric has a subtle look. It also fits perfectly with her body and looks like it was made for her.

The whole family can get dressed and have fun

TikTok user @laturns may not be in high school, but that didn’t stop her from getting dressed to do a virtual dance in a dress with turquoise ruffles. She even dressed her baby in an amateur tuxedo. He is definitely our quarantine prom king.

A-Line dresses are flattering for all body types

When she dressed for prom with her family, @abby_glu wore a simple dress in line A. She had a little waist at the waist and was simple but elegant.

Floral designs and sequins are popular this dance season

Natalie Reese’s pink dress with floral appliques was the star of her family’s dance. She is fluid and unique and makes her look like a Disney princess. Her sister opted for a shiny gold sequin dress that is a true spectacle stopper.

We love that everyone is in the spirit of promotion even after their votes are canceled. It’s fun to get other people’s fashion inspiration in apps like TikTok.

What is your favorite in quarantine?

