10 artists we would love to see Kellin Quinn collaborate with

[Photo by: Waterparks / Jawn Rocha, My Chemical Romance, Kellin Quinn / YouTube, Poppy / YouTube]

Scene kids all over the world love Kellin Quinn for some reason. Whether it is the work that he has done as a front man Sleeping with sirens or appearing on the iconic track “King For A Day”, Quinn has an undeniable reach that we would love to hear in other music projects.

He is certainly no stranger to collaborations. Except Pierce The Veil, With which Quinn also collaborated Palaye Royale, Machine gun Kelly, Good Charlotte and more.

Read more: Kellin Quinn gets nostalgic with Sleeping With Sirens classic on TikTok

In honor of the band’s recent return, Quinn’s 34th journey around the sun and over 10 years since SWS’s debut record, here are some of the collaborations we’d love to see happen if we had a birthday wish too.

1. Fall Out Boy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCV2h1uHx3o [/ embed]

Fall Out Boy have shown some impressive guests, including Elton John and Courtney Love. However, they never coincided with this scene favorite. We think it would be perfect. Fall Out Boy blend genres and have metal elements incorporated into their tracks, such as “The Carpal Tunnel Of Love” by Infinity On High. Between Patrick Stump’s powerful yet soothing vocals and Quinn’s urgent screams, we think a crossover would be great for emo fans everywhere.

2. Always low

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDbVY3gCJgg [/ embed]

All Time Low delighted fans everywhere by attracting Pierce The Veils Vic Fuentes for “A Love Like War” by Don’t panic: it takes longer now! These bands all go way back, have toured and shared together Warped Tour stages too. It’s a good idea that this should definitely be arranged for ATL’s next album.

3. My chemical romance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egG7fiE89IU [/ embed]

Let’s be real: everyone’s dream collaboration would be with My chemical romance somehow shape or form. They’ve set the standard for emo music, and Sleeping With Sirens has also raised the bar for emerging alternative artists. Frontman Gerard WayRaw lyrics and emotional delivery go well with Quinn’s seductive vocals. Their different efforts would pay off with different styles but similar backgrounds.

4. Water parks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sri608ak2DE [/ embed]

Waterparks love to bring clear pop sounds, punchy vocals and moody lyrics to the table. Quinn offers that same energy in Sleeping With Sirens, especially through their 2015 LP, Insanity. With these matching styles, this collaboration would result in a certified feel-good song … That is, until you take a closer look at the lyrics.

Avril Lavigne

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQmEd_UeeIk [/ embed]

Avril Lavigne is a punk queen who has helped pave the way for young women to succeed in music. Likewise, Quinn has also provided inspiration for young people looking to enter the alternative music scene. These two would be a great song that would encourage a variety of audiences to keep going, endure their hardships and say “What the hell?” if applicable.

6. Thirty seconds to Mars

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9uSyICrtow [/ embed]

Like sleeping with sirens, Thirty seconds to Mars also developed their sound over the course of their successful careers. Frontman Jared Leto and Quinn would create a dynamic duo with enormous vocal range and lived musical experience. This song is said to have amazing gang singing, just like ‘Legends’. This dream collaboration would undoubtedly be legendary.

7. WSTR

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdSG_QzCtBI [/ embed]

WSTR have manic energy in their riffy tunes that can definitely be heightened by Quinn’s compelling vocals. With WSTR as a relatively new addition to the scene, this dream collab could serve as a symbolic torch transfer to the bands that will shape the future of the alternative genre. Moreover, this project would certainly make you open the pit.

8. Andrew McMahon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2iCGJoEFxdY [/ embed]

Quoting several popular rock acts Something businesslike as a source of inspiration for their music. Although front man Andrew McMahon has continued to create his own music projects now, we’d love to see these two go back to their roots and use that punk energy that’s present in “I Woke Up In A Car”. This collaboration would yield some Let’s applaud this vibes, sure.

9. Poppy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6gmswmbosYo [/ embed]

The riffs in “Leave It All Behind” are reminiscent of Poppy“S metal strings in” I disagree “. The total strength of these two artists is overwhelming. Both singers have a unique voice that is easily distinguishable from other rock acts, including their screams. In addition, both projects are not afraid to experiment with genre blending. They could make the next best collaboration with some unexpected elements, don’t you think?

10. A day to remember

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6K0AmeM3BCQ [/ embed]

It’s a bit surprising that these scene giants have never worked together at least once. A day to remember are both vocally and instrumentally dynamic, just like Sleeping With Sirens. With years of experience under their respective belt, ADTR and Quinn could certainly put their brains together to create an iconic hit that combines unique guitar riffs, heavy bass and, of course, those signature catchphras you know and love.